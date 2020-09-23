New bill would defund schools that force girls to compete against boys

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia announced legislation Tuesday to target the federal funding of any school that forces female athletes to compete against gender-confused males.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act would formally identify male participation in female-specific athletic programs as a violation of federal Title IX rules meant to protect girls’ sports, Townhall reports. Schools that violate the new rule could potentially see the loss of their federal funding.

“Title IX established a fair and equal chance for women and girls to compete, and sports should be no exception,” Loeffler said in a statement. “As someone who learned invaluable life lessons and built confidence playing sports throughout my life, I’m proud to lead this legislation to ensure girls of all ages can enjoy those same opportunities. This commonsense bill protects women and girls by safeguarding fairness and leveling the athletic field that Title IX guarantees.”

Research affirms that boys who call themselves girls retain physical advantages over real girls.

Last June, the Journal of Medical Ethics published a paper concluding that “healthy young men [did] not lose significant muscle mass [or power] when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to [below International Olympic Committee guidelines] for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy.” Therefore, “the advantage to transwomen [men] afforded by the [International Olympic Committee] guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Such findings are consistent with those of organizations like USA Powerlifting, which contends that “men naturally have a larger bone structure, higher bone density, stronger connective tissue and higher muscle density than women. These traits, even with reduced levels of testosterone, do not go away. While MTF [‘male-to-female,’ meaning men who drug themselves to appear and perform more like women] may be weaker and less [muscular] than they once were, the biological benefits given them at birth still remain over than [sic] of a female.”

Appointed last year to fill the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, Loeffler’s advocacy of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is the latest reassurance that she intends to act as a conservative despite initial concerns over her association with the WNBA, which has donated to Planned Parenthood, and her sitting on the board of the Grady Health hospital system, which is associated with the state’s largest abortionist training program.

In January, Loeffler joined other Republicans in signing a letter to secretary of state Mike Pompeo outlining a proposal to further strengthen the pro-life Mexico City Policy. She is currently running an election ad that declares “she’s more conservative than Attila the Hun.”