New bishop of Austin directs priests to remove kneelers for Communion: ‘Wicked and cruel’

AUSTIN, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — The new bishop of the Diocese of Austin has asked pastors to no longer use kneelers for the reception of Holy Communion.

Bishop Daniel Garcia “asks that the practice of setting out a kneeler for Holy Communion be discontinued,” wrote Vicar General James Misko in a November 12 letter to pastors of the diocese, denounced as a “sinister memorandum” by Damian Thompson, who posted it to X.

Misko cited three reasons as the basis for the decision, including the fact that the “norm” is to receive Holy Communion standing in the U.S., as determined by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The use of kneelers (prie-dieus) during Holy Communion “could confuse the faithful” about this norm, while communicating that kneeling to receive the Eucharist is “more appropriate,” Misko continued.

Setting out a kneeler near the distribution of Holy Communion also allegedly “could put undue pressure on the communicant” to receive kneeling, the directive stated.

Misko had noted that the use of kneelers for the reception of Holy Communion “has become more common” in the diocese in recent years.

Pastors were instructed to explain to communicants who have difficulty getting up without a rail after kneeling that “they are not offending God by not kneeling” and that the priest recommends that they receive standing.

Misko acknowledged that communicants are “permitted to kneel” for Holy Communion.

“At the same time, it is important to catechize the faithful that one can receive Holy Communion with the same reverence standing and that there should not be an emphasis on kneeling for Holy Communion by priests, deacons, and lay liturgical leaders,” the letter claimed.

“It’s wicked and cruel to deprive the faithful of the practical means of reverencing the real presence of Our Lord,” said John Daniel Davidson, author and Senior Editor of The Federalist, in response to the directive.

“I came into the Catholic Church in this diocese, and from faithful priests and pious fellow parishioners I learned that it is indeed more reverent to kneel when receiving, and I came to know and experience that fact first-hand. I hope Catholics in Austin defy their bishop and call him to repentance for his wickedness and cruelty.”

Lisa Marie decried the pretext for the decision as “dishonest.”

“If one wishes to stand, they can do so in front of the kneeler,” she remarked on X. “But if one wishes to kneel & needs help, they can’t do it without the kneeler. So the proper thing to do is to have at least one kneeler. Explain it to the congregation & there’s no confusion.”

Bishop Garcia’s suggestion that kneeling is not a more reverent posture to receive the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Holy Communion defies Scripture, which highlights bending of the knee as a gesture of reverence proper to God.

“That in the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those that are in heaven, on earth, and under the earth,” St. Paul wrote in a letter to the Philippians. (Philippians 2:10)

As God Himself, the Eucharist deserves nothing less than a posture of profound reverence. Whereas the posture of kneeling is proper to worship of God Himself, standing is a posture one uses when interacting with an equal.

Accordingly, the tradition of the Catholic Church for many centuries, unbroken until after the Second Vatican Council, is that the lay faithful receive the Blessed Sacrament, administered by a priest (his hands having been consecrated for the handling of the sacred Eucharist) on the tongue while kneeling.

Furthermore, a recent study confirmed that traditional liturgical practices surrounding the Eucharist, including the manner in which He is received, increase belief in the Real Presence of Our Lord in the Eucharist.

In fact, Dr. Natalie Lindemann, the author of the study, suggested reinstalling altar rails and offering kneelers during Holy Communion at churches to increase belief in the Real Presence.

Bishop Michael Martin of Charlotte has similarly recently requested that altar rails no longer be used for the reception of Holy Communion. He previously received heated backlash for the leaked draft of a letter in which he condemned traditional practices such as the use of Latin, priests praying before and after Mass, and the use of any traditional acts of reverence by priests in cleansing the sacred vessels.

