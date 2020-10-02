New ‘Bishop Strickland Show’ premieres on LifeSite Oct. 2

October 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite is pleased to announce a brand new partnership with Virgin Most Powerful Radio that will bring His Excellency Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas to our worldwide audience on a regular basis.

Starting tonight, Friday, October 2nd, at 9pm EST, LifeSite will air a weekly program titled “The Bishop Strickland Show” with host Terry Barber. This evening’s guest will be none other than Fr. James Altman.

The show will be released every Friday on LifeSite’s YouTube page, which can be found by clicking here. You can also watch the show by clicking below.

Bishop Strickland has emerged as one of the strongest voices in the U.S. hierarchy in recent years. His staunch defense of the unborn and his orthodox Catholic teaching shines as a bright light amid an ever-darkening church and world. LifeSite is overjoyed at the chance to bring his message to Catholics around the world.