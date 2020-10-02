News

New ‘Bishop Strickland Show’ premieres on LifeSite Oct. 2

His Excellency Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas will now be broadcast on LifeSite's YouTube page.
Fri Oct 2, 2020 - 12:50 pm EST
Featured Image
By LifeSiteNews staff
By LifeSiteNews staff

October 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite is pleased to announce a brand new partnership with Virgin Most Powerful Radio that will bring His Excellency Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas to our worldwide audience on a regular basis.

Starting tonight, Friday, October 2nd, at 9pm EST, LifeSite will air a weekly program titled “The Bishop Strickland Show” with host Terry Barber. This evening’s guest will be none other than Fr. James Altman.

The show will be released every Friday on LifeSite’s YouTube page, which can be found by clicking here. You can also watch the show by clicking below.

Bishop Strickland has emerged as one of the strongest voices in the U.S. hierarchy in recent years. His staunch defense of the unborn and his orthodox Catholic teaching shines as a bright light amid an ever-darkening church and world. LifeSite is overjoyed at the chance to bring his message to Catholics around the world.

  bishop joseph strickland, bishop strickland, catholic, the bishop strickland hour

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article