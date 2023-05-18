New book explains how traditional family life can help win the culture war

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon is joined by Peachy Keenan, author of the book Domestic Extremist: A Practical Guide to Winning the Culture War, in which she argues that conservatives can win the culture war by living a more traditional family life.
Defining “domestic extremist,” Keenan states that a domestic extremist is “someone who is extremely domestic, who chooses a more domestically extreme lifestyle, is someone who chooses to live according to ways that … women lived within recent memory and it was considered completely normal.” Keenan cites getting married early, having a large family, and protecting one’s family from any “degenerate influences” in the culture targeting children and women.
She also stated that “the way that we’re … going to … exercise our extremism is by simply removing ourselves from the culture, by just simply rejecting it.”
“Becoming extremely domestic is just kind of asserting your own authority over yourself, your home, your kids,” she continued.
Keenan further gave three points on how to become extremely domestic, beginning by stating that children should not have phones.
“I think obviously little kids shouldn’t have phones, because those little boys … 100% of them are seeing porn on phones and they’re showing it to their friends,” she explained. “And these are the boys that have phones at school, which is insane.”
“Number two, when they get a phone … I would say very limited social media,” Keenan continued. “Instagram, maybe if it’s just their friends … And we have a very open dialogue about … anyone who’s ever … reached out to them that they didn’t know gets blocked, obviously.”
Keenan further advised raising children Catholic, and stressed the need to teach children to be pro-life from an early age.
“So my children are now all cradle Catholics, and they’ve been exposed to … the truth about abortion, at a fairly early age,” she said. “And honestly, that alone seems to have some kind of very powerful … immunizing power on people. Once you understand … what it means to be pro-life, what a fetus in the womb is, then everything else … seems more horrific. Everything from birth control, premarital sex, promiscuity, chastity, it all kind of makes more a lot more sense.”
Keenan also stated there is a need for conservative media aimed at children, and expressed a desire for apolitical entertainment that gave good examples of “normal” families. “Normal people … going through different adventures and calamities and whatever,” Keenan said. “Robinson Crusoe is not political, Little House [on the Prairie] is not political. And they’re just great and fun to read. And we need more books like that.”
Keenan concluded by giving advice to young people, telling them to get married and start families while in their twenties. “I would say that the most important decision that you make in life, and really the time, the moment when your life kind of begins, is when you meet your partner, you meet your future spouse, and you get married, and you start your family. And my advice is not to wait on that.”
