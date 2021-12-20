New Brunswick retracts vaccine requirements for grocery stores after public backlash

The province of New Brunswick backtracked on an aspect of its COVID-19 ‘winter plan’ which compelled grocery stores to either enforce social distancing or require all patrons to be ‘fully vaccinated.’

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick (LifeSiteNews) — Unvaccinated Canadians in New Brunswick are now allowed to access all grocery stores again, after intense pressure from the public led the government to retract its policy leaving it up to businesses how to treat people who refuse the abortion-tainted COVID shot.

On Friday, the province of New Brunswick backtracked on an aspect of its COVID-19 “winter plan” which compelled grocery stores to either enforce social distancing or require all patrons to be “fully vaccinated.” It had been initially rolled out on December 4, and was immediately met with large pushback from the public, independent news media, and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).

“An option allowing stores that sell groceries to ask patrons 12 and over for proof of vaccination, instead of implementing distancing requirements, is being removed from the province’s mandatory order,” wrote the province on Friday. “The original intention was to give stores a choice, and that those choosing the proof-of-vaccination option would offer delivery or curbside pickup; it was never the intention for anyone to believe they could not access groceries.”

Only three days after the announcement of the coercive measure, the JCCF sent a “demand letter” to the province rebuking them for their now overturned policy while informing them the measure was in transgression of the law.

On December 7, the JCCF wrote, “The right to food is a fundamental Human Right enshrined in various international instruments including, Article 25 of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights amongst other Human Rights

instruments.”

“It goes without saying that access to food for all Canadians including citizens of New Brunswick is an essential service which should not be denied or invited to be denied to anyone, especially by Government. The impugned paragraph of the Order invites and elicits the private sector to discriminate against New Brunswick citizens in relation to an essential service, as defined by the Government of Canada,” added the law experts. “Such discrimination is prohibited by Section 6(1) of the Act and moreover, Government’s implicit invitation to engage in such practices triggers the Charter. To that end, the impugned paragraph contravenes Sections 7 and 15.”

“This shall serve as a warning upon you of such unconscionable violations. It is expected that you will forthwith correct paragraph 3 to accord with the Charter and the Act and at a minimum, include grocery stores in the enumerated exceptions to which paragraph 3 does not apply,” continued the JCCF.

While the province seems to have heeded the warning by the JCCF and retracted the inhumane policy, the provincial government as well as all other Canadian governments remain silent on the fact that there is no scientific evidence suggesting that vaccine mandates and vaccine passports are necessary or effective.

Despite misleading claims from government and the mainstream media, coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

This reality, along with the fact that the list of FDA-recognized adverse events from the COVID jabs has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, has led to a growing number of experts to decry the practice of coerced vaccination as ineffective and even harmful.

As recently affirmed by eminent doctor Peter McCullough, M.D., “[For] people under 50 who fundamentally have no health risks, there’s no scientific rationale for them to ever become vaccinated” against COVID-19.

Share











