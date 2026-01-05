New California laws prevent ban on LGBT books in libraries, allow IVF insurance coverage

Children of all ages, not just teens, will have access to an array of materials that many would deem pornographic or that might expose a child to transgenderism and homosexuality.

(LifeSiteNews) — With the turning of the new year, California enacted a slew of new laws, some of which further distance the governance of the state from physical reality and common sense while placing children in greater jeopardy than before.

One such measure is the “California Freedom to Read Act,” essentially a “book ban ban” that prohibits the removal of materials containing “inclusive and diverse perspectives” or that may “include sexual content.” The new law further states that “a public library and its resources shall not be denied or abridged solely because of age.”

Likewise, “A librarian, library media specialist, other employee, or contractor at a public library shall not be subject to termination, demotion, discipline, or retaliation for refusing to remove a library material.”

This means that children of all ages, not just teens, will have access to a wide array of materials that many would deem pornographic or that might expose a child to the twin contagions of transgenderism and homosexuality.

“I don’t like a kid going in there and seeing ‘I can choose to be a boy or girl,’” Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau said after reviewing materials available to kids at a local library’s Pride Month display aimed at children. “It didn’t seem age-appropriate, especially without the parent being involved.”

Calmatters.org reported that “after flipping through the books, Brandau said he left the library in June 2023 ‘horrified’ by images he believed were too sexually explicit and topics he felt were too mature for young readers.”

In contrast, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has indicated that he’s 100% behind reasoning for the new law.

“I want to see (so-called) trans kids,” Newsom told Ezra Klein on his New York Times podcast. “There’s no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation than I have. No one has been a stronger advocate for the (so-called) LGBT community.”

State Senator Scott Weiner, a homosexual activist who championed the legislation, has long pushed for greater exposure of kids to homosexuality and transgenderism.

The middle-aged homosexual state senator is running for the U.S. House seat long held by 85-year-old Nancy Pelosi.

Weiner “sometimes posts images of himself in skimpy clothing from the Folsom Street Fair, an annual San Francisco festival that celebrates the kink and leather communities,” The New York Times noted in October. “He said he would not stop living authentically if he were elected to Congress. ‘I’m going to be me.’”

Homosexual couples are now eligible for IVF insurance coverage because they are infertile

An equally troubling law that has just gone into effect is Senate Bill 729, which requires employers with 100 or more employees to offer health insurance to cover fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) for homosexuals whose non-complementary relationships are always 100% sterile.

By mandate, Golden State gay and lesbian couples now are considered “infertile” and so are eligible for fertility treatments that will undoubtedly lead to a surge in surrogate pregnancies demanded by homosexual men.

“With increasing attacks on reproductive freedom and IVF across the country, we are immensely grateful to Governor Newsom for once again demonstrating that California is committed to ensuring that all people have the freedom to make personal decisions about their reproductive lives and futures,” Equality California executive director Tony Hoang said. “With Governor Newsom’s signature, an estimated 10 million Californians will now have access to the full spectrum of fertility and infertility services, including IVF, and be given the opportunity of becoming a parent regardless of sexual orientation or relationship status.”

The IVF process is gravely unethical, as it entails the conscious creation of scores of “excess” embryonic humans only to be killed and human lives being treated like commodities to be bartered over. It has been estimated that more than a million embryos are frozen in storage in the United States after IVF and that as many as 93 percent of all embryos created through IVF are eventually destroyed. A 2019 NBC News profile of Florida IVF practitioner Craig Sweet acknowledged that his practice has discarded or abandoned approximately a third of the embryos it places in cold storage.

