New children’s book publisher combats pro-LGBT propaganda by sharing traditional values

(LifeSiteNews) — Parents looking for wholesome content for their kids have fewer and fewer options it seems, as companies like Disney push and explicitly pro-LGBT agenda, and libraries and schools continue to stock pornographic books.
But BRAVE Books looks to change that, by producing children’s books with conservative values.
The founder recently spoke to LifeSiteNews about what motivated him to start the company and what his goals are.
“I am an ophthalmologist, and I decided to start BRAVE Books after seeing the trailer for Cuties on Netflix while holding my newborn daughter,” Trent Talbot told LifeSiteNews via email. “It was clear to me that the purpose of Cuties was to sexualize young girls, and it sent me searching down a rabbit hole of hell in which I learned what else culture was teaching our kids.”
“What I found opened my eyes to the fact that there is a real war for our children’s hearts, minds and souls and sent me on a mission to fight back and create an alternative that can help reinforce the values that conservative and Christian parents like me hold dear.”
The company has been giving away copies of a pro-life book to celebrate the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.
“Over 200,000 books have been sold,” he told LifeSiteNews. “We’ve given away over 10,000 copies of Little Lives Matter in celebration of the [overturning of the] Roe v. Wade decision.”
However, while the company has sold over 200,000 copies of its books, it continues to face resistance from libraries and schools.
“Yes, it is tough sledding because many are hostile to our books, but we are making progress,” Talbot told LifeSiteNews.
“We are pushing back against the woke agenda by helping reinforce the values that Christian and conservative parents hold dear.”
READ: School board director running ‘safe sex’ workshops for 9-year-olds
Furthermore, the company’s goal is to ensure parents and kids are learning together about traditional values.
Talbot stated:
Our mission is to facilitate the transmission of values from one generation to the next. Our core strategy in doing that is to turn the parent into the resource that kids look to for answers about life and how the world works as opposed to culture. I know it seems very difficult, but we’ve put a lot of thought into it and our books are designed to do just that. First, we captivate the imagination and attention of the kid with a fun story in an amazing universe. Then, in the back of the books we have what we call the BRAVE Challenge which is a set of games and discussion questions.
The challenge in the books “creates conversations between kids and parents and begins to turn parents into the resource that they turn to in order to learn about life.”