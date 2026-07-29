New Chinese bishop approved by Pope Leo, CCP officially consecrated

Fr. Francis Xavier Duan Yongkun was consecrated the bishop of Bameng, China, on Wednesday, making him the 16th prelate consecrated under the widely condemned Vatican-China deal.

(LifeSiteNews) — Francis Xavier Duan Yongkun, who was appointed by Pope Leo XIV with the approval of the communist Chinese government, per the controversial Vatican-China deal, was officially consecrated as the new bishop of Bameng, China, on Wednesday.

In its July 29 daily bulletin, the Vatican confirmed that Yongkun, whom Pope Leo had named coadjutor bishop of Bameng in June within the framework of the secret 2018 agreement with the Chinese regime, was consecrated as the diocese’s new ordinary. The consecration was principally presided over by Paul Meng Qinglu, bishop of Hohhot, who was the first Chinese bishop consecrated with a papal mandate back in 2010.

Yongkun is the 16th bishop consecrated under the Sino-Vatican deal’s provisions.

“Today, Wednesday 29 July 2026, the episcopal ordination of the Reverend Francis Xavier Duan Yongkun took place,” the Vatican wrote. “On 15 June 2026, the Holy Father appointed him coadjutor bishop of Bameng (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China), having approved his candidacy within the framework of the Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China.”

READ: Pope Leo approves new bishop in false Chinese ‘Catholic’ church

The officially secret Sino-Vatican deal, signed in 2018, is believed to recognize the state-approved church in China and allows the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to appoint bishops. The pope apparently maintains veto power, although in practice it is the CCP that has control. It also allegedly allows for the removal of legitimate bishops to be replaced by CCP-approved bishops.

The deal was renewed most recently in 2024 for a four-year period.

Before Leo XIV was elected, during the sede vacante period after Pope Francis’ death, two bishops who were selected by the CCP, which elicited concerns that China was taking advantage of the vacancy.

The CCP’s move to appoint two bishops during this period demonstrates that Beijing does not see the role of the Holy See or the pope as important. It further points to the fact that, in the highly secretive Sino-Vatican deal, it appears to be China – rather than the Holy See – that is in charge.

Since the secret deal was signed, several prominent Catholic prelates, including Cardinal Joseph Zen, emeritus bishop of Hong Kong, have sharply criticized the agreement. The 94-year-old cardinal once described the agreement as an “incredible betrayal” of China’s Catholics and even accused the Vatican of “selling out” the Chinese faithful.

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