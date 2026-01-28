New coalition launches massive campaign to overturn homosexual ‘marriage,’ its harms to children

The Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision handed privileges to homosexual adults while stealing inviolable rights from children, leading to them being denied a mother or a father, acquired by predators, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — A massive national campaign to overturn Obergefell — the Supreme Court’s ill-conceived 2015 ruling instituting homosexual “marriage” – was announced today.

A coalition of organizations across the country, led by Them Before Us, a leading advocacy organization defending children’s rights to their mother and father, launched the Greater Than campaign, to push the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell and prioritize children’s rights.

For years, homosexual activists have portrayed themselves as victims of a culture where heterosexuality is normative as they sought to establish the right to legally “marry,” to obtain children, and to claim an array of additional LGBT-imagined “rights.” They argued that there would be no impact on the rest of society, but as it turns out, legalizing homosexual “marriage” has led to a cascade of devastating consequences for children.

The Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision handed privileges to homosexual adults while stealing inviolable rights and protections away from children. It elevated the desires of adults over the universal longings of children. Because of same-sex “marriage,” children are now routinely starved of maternal or paternal love, acquired by predators, mass produced, and trafficked across borders. They struggle with identity confusion and are subjected to risky households.

“Since the redefinition of marriage a decade ago, we’ve seen the consequences: parenthood treated as replaceable, and children deprived of the unique love and guidance only a mother and father can provide,” said Katy Faust, founder and president of Them Before Us (TBU) and a spokesperson for the campaign.

“Ten years of Obergefell have shown us, loud and clear, that children deserve better and that they are Greater Than adult desires – and it’s time we make a change,” declared Faust. “Which is why this coalition of parents, faith leaders, influencers, nonprofits, and policy makers have linked arms to undo the harm of Obergefell, push the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn it, and to protect the rights of children nationwide.”

The campaign highlights the destructive impact Obergefell has had on family law and the disastrous commodification of children that has resulted. Recent stories of children being mass-produced, acquired by convicted sex offenders, and procured by elderly retirees, were all made possible by the Obergefell-driven legal validation of adult desires and identities. Greater Than centers the true victims – children deprived of their mother or father – rather than adults who mistake unfulfilled wants for harm.

Parenthood centered around adult desire rather than child need resulted in:

Sex-based parenthood was erased. “Mother” and “father” were replaced with interchangeable, gender-neutral “parents.”

Biological bonds were downgraded. A child’s relationship to his or her biological parents became optional rather than foundational.

Infertility was redefined. Homosexuals were declared “ infertile ,” enabling insurance or state-subsidized manufacturing of motherless or fatherless children.

Birth certificates were altered. Children were intentionally and legally severed from their biological parents at birth.

New parentage pathways were created. Adults gained parental rights without biology or adoption-level screening.

“For too long, the desires of adults have driven the policy discussion surrounding the homosexual and transgender agenda,” said Walker Wildmon, vice president of the American Family Association. “It is time we refocus our attention on the needs of children. All children are created in the image of God and have a right to both a mother and father. This project is timely and necessary for the purpose of reestablishing this fundamental truth in society and government.”

“When the needs of children are neglected, it’s not just the children who suffer. Families are hurt and society itself is destabilized,” Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family said. “We see the tragic evidence of this all around us. And that’s why we wholeheartedly embrace Greater Than’s conviction that real progress means putting children’s needs ahead of adult desires.”

Author and speaker Lisa Bevere added, “If our lives are ultimately measured by how we love and protect others, then we must answer this question: ‘Did we create communities where children were loved, valued, and protected—or did we allow cowardice and cultural confusion to leave a generation at risk?’ I’m honored to be part of Greater Than, which is advancing the rights and well-being of children—the ultimate legacy and wealth of our nation.”

Why this coalition and why this moment?

“No single organization, institution, or leader can correct this injustice alone,” according to TBU. “That is why Greater Than exists, as a coalition. We are acting together because the harm is systemic, the silence has been widespread, and the cost has been borne by children who cannot defend their own rights.”

“United across law, policy, culture, and the Church, we refuse to allow children to be further victimized in the name of adult fulfillment,” explained TBU. “Justice requires a collective response—one that tells the truth about what Obergefell has cost the most vulnerable and works, together, to restore what was lost.”

The nationwide initiative – including organizations and individuals like Jim Daly and Focus on the Family, Lila Rose and Live Action, John Stonestreet and the Colson Center, Steve Deace of The Blaze, author and speaker Lisa Bevere, Dr. Matthew R. Petrusek and Word on Fire, Robert P. George of Princeton University, Walker Wildmon and the American Family Association, author and speaker Heidi St. John, Eric Teetsel and Citizens for Renewing America, and so many others – calls for cultural and legal changes to ensure children’s needs are placed above adult desires, political agendas, and false notions of equality.

Americans concerned about the well-being of the next generation are invited to join the movement at greaterthancampaign.com by signing up for updates, sharing stories, and supporting efforts to protect children.

