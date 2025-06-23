New Conservative bill would ban expansion of euthanasia to Canadians suffering mental illness

Conservatives’ bill C-218 would prevent extending assisted suicide for mental illness, which the Canadian government is set to do in 2027.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A new Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) bill that would ban extending state sponsored euthanasia to those with mental illness was recently introduced in the House of Commons. The bill’s author warned that Canada’s future looks bleak unless the expansion of assisted suicide is stopped dead in its tracks.

The Private Members Bill, C-218, or “An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying [i.e., euthanasia]),” was introduced by CPC MP Tamara Jansen and passed its first reading on June 20, 2025.

This past Friday, Jansen spoke in Parliament about her bill, giving a chilling synopsis of what could become reality in Canada in only two years’ time.

“Imagine your son or daughter battling depression for some time after losing a job, or maybe a broken relationship. Imagine they feel the loss so deep that they’re convinced the world would be better off with them about them. Now, imagine this starting in March 2027, under Canadian law, they could walk into a doctor’s office and ask them to end their life,” she told fellow MPs.

“And under our law, the system could legally do just,” she continued.

Jansen noted how “our society could end his or her life for solely a mental health challenge.”

“That’s not a future scenario. That’s the law right now waiting to take effect. The Liberal government has already had to delay this law twice because why? Because medical experts and legal scholars have raised the alarm again and again, saying it’s impossible to implement safely,” she observed.

Jansen’s Bill C-218, reads, “This enactment amends the Criminal Code to provide that a mental disorder is not a grievous and irremediable medical condition for which a person could receive medical assistance in dying.”

She said about her bill that the current government’s planned expansion of “medical assistance in dying” (MAiD) – a euphemism for assisted suicide – to those with mental illness is not a “solution.”

“That’s not healthcare, that’s not compassion, it’s abandonment. Mental illness is treatable. Recovery is possible, but only if we show up and help,” she told fellow MPs.

Jansen told MPs that “Canadians are watching and they need us to stand up for life, for dignity, for hope.”

“It’s my honor and privilege to rise today and introduce an act to amend the Criminal Code on medical assistance in dying,” she said.

Jansen’s bill has the support of many of her fellow conservative MPs, who praised her for the bill.

“I fully support MP Tamara Jansen’s Bill C-218 to permanently SCRAP the Liberals’ RADICAL AND INHUMANE plan to expand MAID for mental illness,” wrote CPC MP Michael Cooper on X last week.

“The evidence is OVERWHELMING – this CANNOT be done safely. End this MADNESS. Pass the Bill.”

Expansion of euthanasia set for 2027 unless stopped by new bill

Assisted suicide was legalized by the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016.

Under the current law, assisted suicide is prohibited for minors and the mentally ill. Activists, however, have been pushing for these expansions with varying degrees of success.

In 2021, the Trudeau government expanded euthanasia from killing only “terminally ill” patients to allowing the chronically ill to qualify after the passage of Bill C-7. Since then, the government has sought to include those suffering solely from mental illness.

In February of 2024, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027.

The expansion of euthanasia for the mentally ill is slated to become law in 2027 as a consequence of the passage of Bill C-7.

As reported by LifeSiteNews in May, documents show that Health Canada has been funding a university research project concerning “youth views” on euthanasia that included a brief discussion as to whether children with severe autism would ever be allowed to qualify for death under the nation’s assisted suicide program.

The Conservative Party has attempted to oppose the expansion of euthanasia for some time, but recent legislative attempts to stop the expansion outright instead of just delaying it, such as through Bill C-314, have failed.

The most recent data show that assisted suicide is the sixth-highest cause of death in Canada, with Health Canada reporting in 2022 that 13,241 Canadians died by “MAID” lethal injections. That figure accounted for 4.1 percent of all deaths in the country that year and represented a 31.2 percent increase from 2021, the first year euthanasia was available to those who were not “terminally ill.”

Jansen’s bill is being praised by Canadian pro-life Christian groups as a step in the right direction to stop the continued expansion of so-called “medical assistance in dying.”

