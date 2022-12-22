New COVID documentary tells the stories of New Zealanders injured by the vaccine

The video shows a memorial gathering in the Civic Square in Wellington, New Zealand where those who have died or been severely injured from the jab were honoured in a ceremony.

(LifeSiteNews) – An organization called SilentNoMore New Zealand has released a documentary showing numerous vaccine-injured New Zealanders who took the COVID jab in order to function in the highly restrictive environment of their country.

Memorial Day shows how the lives of ordinary residents of the island country have been turned upside down by long-term injuries from a COVID jab or by the loss of loved ones to the experimental inoculation.

One of the vaccine victims is a 23-year-old woman named Casey Hodgkinson. She has been confined to a wheelchair since taking just one shot, due to the neurological issues that ensued afterwards. She can be seen twitching and shaking in her chair as she has lost control over some of her motor functions.

Casey was not the only vaccine victim who demonstrated those characteristics.

Rob Martin is also confined to a wheelchair following a jab-induced stroke and heart attack. He told the crowd that the parliamentarians who made the jabs mandatory need to “be held accountable.” Martin told the filmmakers that he took the jab because he needed to keep his job as a middle-class wage earner.

WATCH: New Zealand police take baby away from parents over vaccinated blood transfusion dispute

READ: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern compares ‘misinformation’ to a ‘weapon of war’ in UN speech

The film pointed out the flipflopping of Kiwi Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern. She could be seen in numerous newscasts stating that she would not make the jab mandatory in order to work, but she reneged on her statements and made her nation one of the most vaccine-restricted in the world.

Also profiled in the film is the story of a young man named Rory Nairn who died from severe myocarditis after his first shot.

His parents shared the story of what happened to their son, explaining that they were against taking the experimental jabs, but their son had given in to the pressure of being shut out from society.

“I tried to tell Rory about myocarditis,” Mr. Nairn said.

Although the vaccine-injured in New Zealand were largely ignored when the memorial took place in March 2022, one Member of Parliament, Chris Penk, agreed to take a petition with over 10 thousand signatures asking for acknowledgement of the dark side of COVID jabs.

