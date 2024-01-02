New data shows most Canadians are shunning COVID booster shots

Only 14.6% of Canadians have had an 'XBB.1.5 vaccine' COVID booster, according to federal government data.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The majority of Canadians are flat-out refusing a COVID booster injection according to current information from the federal government, which has been heavily promoting the shots.

Data from the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination: Vaccination coverage dashboard shows that only 14.6% of Canadians, about 5.7 million, have had an “XBB.1.5 vaccine” COVID booster.

For those under age 60, less than one-third have had a COVID booster. For those over 70, 44% have been injected with another COVID shot.

Even when it comes to Canadians over age 80, 52% have shunned a COVID booster.

In the age category of 0-4 years, only 3.5% have had a COVID booster. For Canadians ages 12-17, the take-up rate is 4.6%, with that number falling to 3.7% for ages 18-29.

Canadians from ages 30-39 have a 6.9% booster take rate, with 40- to 49-year-olds at 8.9%. Those ages 50-59 have a 13.5% booster take rate, with that number going up to 28.1% for ages 60-69.

Take-up of the COVID booster is lower in males, 13.3%, than in females at 15.8%.

The data is accurate as of December 8, 2023.

Canada’s low COVID booster take-up rate could be influenced by reports that the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knew that the jabs could carry unknown risks when they signed the contract with Pfizer in late 2020.

The Trudeau government, with the help of the Department of Health, heavily promoted the COVID jabs, which were rushed to market. It is still promoting the recently approved booster.

In November, LifeSiteNews reported on how the recently disclosed federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer for millions of doses of the mRNA-based experimental shots shows the government agreed to accept the unknown long-term safety and efficacy of the shots.

The government had to acknowledge by signing the contract that the COVID shot and its materials were “rapidly developed due to the emergency circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic” and would be further studied after their rollout.

LifeSiteNews reported last month how an information request from a federal MP asking Health Canada if it has any clinical data showing whether Pfizer-BioNTech’s latest COVID jab is effective and safe after its recent approval of the shot has revealed the agency has no such data on file.

Health Canada approved a revised Moderna mRNA-based COVID shot in September 2023 and later the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID jab despite research showing that 1 in 35 recipients of the booster have myocardial damage.

Of note is that Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID jab only is said to target the COVID variant, XBB.1.5, which is all but gone in Canada. As of now, the dominant strain is EG.5.

Some provincial leaders refusing to disclose jab status despite media pressure

Some Canadian provincial leaders, such as Alberta’s Danielle Smith who opposed vaccine mandates and passports and ran her party leadership campaign on these issues, have flat-out refused to reveal whether they have had a COVID booster or even the original COVID shot.

Last month, Smith made clear to reporters she will not disclose her personal COVID vaccination status.

“I think that a private medical decision should be kept private, and I think this is the reason why we have doctors giving the advice,” Smith said.

Official data shows that about 15.5% of Albertans have chosen to get the COVID booster jab, which is on par with most provinces in Canada.

By comparison, neighboring British Columbia, which still has in place jab mandates for healthcare workers, has a 23.1% COVID booster uptake rate.

Health Canada ordered 238 million COVID injections from Pfizer Canada, which includes 30 million for 2023 and 2024.

The details of the Pfizer contract do not disclose how much the government spent on the jabs.

There is mounting evidence concerning the adverse effects they cause in many who have taken the COVID shots, including children.

For example, a recent study done by researchers with Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest showed that 17 countries have found a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots as well as boosters.

LifeSiteNews recently detailed how a newly released government report shows that deaths from COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” surged after the release of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines.

