New documentary explores the promise of ‘conversion therapy’ for homosexuals

November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Titled “Censored,” a newly released documentary explores the many aspects of what is popularly called “conversion therapy,” which aims to resolve youth traumas that are often at the root of same-sex attraction (SSA).

The documentary’s writer, director and host, Michel Lizotte, is an independent journalist from Quebec. He has been researching therapies and the plight of SSA individuals for nearly 20 years.

In 2008, he published a French-language book entitled, “Homosexuality: myths and facts.” Beginning in 2006, he began collecting much of the footage featured in his newest documentary by regularly attending, video camera in tow, the annual meetings of what was then known as the National Association for Research and Therapy of Homosexuality [NARTH], today called the Alliance for Therapeutic Choice and Scientific Integrity.

In 2011, Lizotte was given the NARTH president’s award for his pioneering work in Canada promoting SSA therapy, often at great personal cost. In a recent interview, the author asserted that he had lost his employment about 20 times in the last 20 years, as a result of his efforts to protect the right of people wanting to overcome their SSA to find a competent therapist and sound scientific facts regarding the therapies.

Drawn from 18 years of interviews with therapists, researchers, as well as “ex-gays” (people who say they have successfully overcome their same-sex attractions), Lizotte’s latest work weaves together the many aspects of the debate surrounding therapies for same-sex attraction.

One strand of the documentary follows the testimonials given by John and Christine, two “ex-gays,” who both argue childhood trauma had brought about their conditions, contradicting the widespread belief that SSA people are always and everywhere “born that way.”

Another strand explores the research behind the therapies offered to SSA people.

Much maligned by some, a variety of therapies, empirically-validated by many decades of research, is revealed to be quite effective when used by competent therapists. Lizotte argues that they would be much more widespread were it not for the blockade of homosexual-friendly mental health institutions that prevent researchers from finding funding or mainstream publishers.

The documentary also explores in some detail the methods used by key actors in various psychological organizations such as the American Psychological Association, along with pro-homosexuality allies in government and the media, to conduct smear campaigns against therapies, therapists and researchers, demonizing anyone who would dare say publicly that same-sex attracted people can and do change, with the help of professionally-conducted therapy.

Finally, the documentary tracks the legislative efforts by many Western governments, ranging from city-level to national, to ban “conversion” therapies outright. In Canada, the Trudeau Liberal government has introduced bill C-6 to criminalize the advertisement of therapies to SSA individuals, profiting from the provision of these therapies, or having minors undergo them.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

This documentary can be useful to decision makers contemplating voting in favor of these bans, as it systematically dispels many false myths surrounding the therapies. One such myth, described in the documentary, is that these therapies are cruel since they use outdated forms of electroshock treatment. Notwithstanding the fact that electroshock therapy has not been practised to treat SSA for more than 50 years, the therapies it features all involve the same empirically-validated methods used to achieve other common therapeutic goals.

Whatever its effectiveness against recent legislative pushes around the world, for Michel Lizotte, his main hope for the documentary is that it deliver sound information to young adults and parents of same-sex attracted children, covering all aspects of the debate surrounding same-sex therapies, and cutting through all the hype and poisonous rhetoric emanating from pro-gay media and government circles, in order to enable individuals fighting against SSA, as well as schools and parents dealing with a gender confused teenager, to make the right choice.

Produced with the help of Campagne Québec-Vie, a pro-life, pro-family organization based in Quebec, the documentary, which runs just under two hours, is available now, in English and in French, on YouTube. DVD copies can be purchased via Lizotte’s website.