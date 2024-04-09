New documentary exposing climate alarmism is the latest victim of Big Tech censorship

Vimeo temporarily removed 'Climate: The Movie (The Cold Truth)' and YouTube slapped a 'context' warning on it that is still in place.

(LifeSiteNews) – A documentary that exposes climate alarmism as a “scam” to increase globalist power and profit was the latest victim of Big Tech censorship, with Vimeo temporarily removing it and YouTube slapping a “context” warning on it.

As LifeSiteNews reported, Climate: The Movie (The Cold Truth) exposes the financial interest many professionals have in stoking fears about climate change. There is even a push to criminalize dissent about the topic. Adherents to the official narrative about COVID-19 advocated similarly draconian censorship of skeptics. One such COVID narrative skeptic is Dr. William Makis, a Canadian physician with expertise in radiology, oncology, and immunology who used his Substack to highlight the censorship of Climate: The Movie (The Cold Truth) by posting an Epoch Times article about it.

After the movie’s release and calls to censor it, “Vimeo removed the video from its platform on March 24, citing a ‘violation of Vimeo’s Terms of Service and/or Guidelines.’”

“About 12 hours after I reached out, it went back up again,” the film’s creator, Martin Durkin, told The Epoch Times. “But we don’t know why. I presume that some ‘greens’ complained about it and that they automatically took it down. Fair dues to Vimeo that they put it back up, though, that was good.”

On March 22, Food Lies, which has 44,000 subscribers, reported that when they first shared the movie on their channel, YouTube “immediately” removed it, and Food Lies had to seek special permission to repost. When the report was granted, YouTube added the following contextual warming, “Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. Human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas,” and included a link to the United Nations’ “What is Climate Change?” website.

The “context” warning and link to the U.N. website also appear on the version posted by the “Climate The Movie” account, which has been viewed 98,000 times. YouTube similarly places “context” on medically accurate pro-life videos. During the height of coronavirus panic, it censored videos critical of lockdowns and mRNA vaccines.

X (formerly Twitter) has not censored the Climate: The Movie (The Cold Truth), in keeping with the free speech ideals its owner Elon Musk has repeatedly articulated.

Climate the Movie: The Cold Truth The final nail in the coffin for the “human-induced climate change” scam. An absolute MUST-WATCH! Directed by Martin Durkin (@Martin_Durkin), director of 2007’s ‘The Great Global Warming Swindle’. Produced by Tom Nelson (@TomANelson). Please… pic.twitter.com/bkCrGZhIlt — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) March 20, 2024

