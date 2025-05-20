New documentary highlights plight of Canadian man severely injured after COVID shot

Titled 'Why Can’t We Talk About This?', the documentary explores the story of Michael Oesch, who has been dealing with major health complications following COVID vaccination.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian filmmaker Dean Rainey is shining the spotlight on the experimental COVID-19 vaccines with a new 80-minute documentary detailing the case of a Canadian man who suffered a crippling injury following his reception of the shots.

Titled “Why Can’t We Talk About This?”, the documentary explores the story of Michael Oesch, an erstwhile healthy and active man whose health has degenerated after receiving his fourth shot of the COVID mRNA vaccine in October 2022. About 36 hours after getting inoculated, Oesch experienced challenges walking and before long, began to suffer from paralysis.

After undergoing an MRI, Oesch learned that he had suffered severe spinal lesions, as local paper Norfolk Today reported. Despite the fact that all this followed shortly after his fourth dose of the COVID shot, doctors did not give Oesch a clear diagnosis and “labelled his condition ‘idiopathic’—of unknown cause.”

Believing that he had a spike protein-related vaccine injury, Oesch faced yet another hurdle when his application to Canada’s federal Vaccine Injury Support Program was delayed. Rainey’s documentary details how Oesch has fought for treatment, support, and official acknowledgement of his injuries in a world hostile to anything negative about vaccines.

In remarks quoted by Norfolk Today, Oesch stated that no one is willing to admit that he has suffered a vaccine injury.

“No one will say it officially. And without that, I’m being left behind,” Oesch lamented, who, at the moment of writing, resides in a long-term care facility in Dundas, Ontario.

Norfolk Today detailed that Rainey’s film has faced some opposition, as “some theaters have refused to screen the film—and haven’t even allowed Rainey to rent their facilities.”

In comments cited by Simcoe Reformer, filmmaker Rainey said:

I got interested in Michael’s story when I started noticing social media posts that made me think he wasn’t well. Four or five months later, he reached out to me to share his story about how 36 hours after he received a booster shot, he started to become paralyzed.

In a written response to LifeSiteNews, Rainey elaborated on why he decided to proceed with the film despite facing opposition and having limited funding:

When we started to film my friend Michael’s story, we didn’t know what we would get or if we would get anything. I knew there would be lots of opposition to this and that weighed on me heavily. Who wants to make something no one will ever see? But as we continued to film, we discovered new information, and we were introduced to doctors and scientists who would talk to us. I discovered smoke… so I went looking for the fire. Before we knew it, we had put together enough material and story to make a feature-length documentary. We really made it with the just resources we had and chipped away at the story and dug into the science over time, making sure we got things correctly. I’m quite a stubborn director so if you try to shut me down, I tend to double down in an effort to be heard.

When LifeSiteNews asked Rainey to describe the reactions of audiences to his film, the filmmaker replied:

The response from audiences has been overwhelming. At the screenings, it is like a dam has broken and people finally feel free to speak their thoughts out loud. There is usually not a dry eye in the theatre. Although I continue to face some opposition and even cancellation from some friends and colleagues, I do get lots of support and encouragement from total strangers. Many are thanking me for bringing attention to this issue. For every negative comment, I get 5 positive ones. Many people are also surprised that the film isn’t crazy, conspiratorial, or far out there. Most comment that it’s a well thought-out, balanced documentary. Actually, quite straight-forward. This helps as we are trying to reach moderates, and those that either don’t know or don’t understand the damage these mRNA ‘vaccines’ can do. I can see the momentum changing in our direction, as more and more people feel free to speak up about their experiences, or those of people they know. There are people all over the world negatively affected by these mRNA vaccines and Michael is just one example. This is a global issue.

