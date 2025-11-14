New documentary links rise in German daycare sex abuse to WHO guidelines shaped by pedophilia

A new film argues WHO guidelines incorporating pedophilic concepts of sexual exploration to kids correlates with a nationwide rise in child sexual assaults in daycare centers.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new documentary exposes the growing sexual abuse of children in daycare based on a sex education concept closely linked to pedophilia.

The German pro-family organization Demo für Alle recently published its newest production, Crime scene: daycare center. The woke attack on our children.

The hour-long documentary shows that sexual abuse among children in daycare has increased in Germany and that this rise is based on sexual education guidelines of the World Health Organization, which are heavily influenced by pedophilic ideology.

READ: World Health Org. has advised sex ed beginning at birth, ‘early childhood masturbation’ since 2010

In the documentary, a mother is interviewed who recalls how her daughter was sexually abused by two boys in daycare. Her daughter did not make up the incident, as injuries in her genital area show, the mother said.

These types of incidents between children are increasing across the country, and it’s not a coincidence, Demo für Alle argues.

”This is precisely what is laid out in the sex education concepts of daycare centers,” Regine Scheffer from the parents association Initative Elternaktion said. “It is accepted that children explore each other unsupervised, touch each other’s genitals, and insert objects into their body orifices.”

The sexual education concepts that encourage small children to sexually “explore” themselves and others are based on the controversial 2010 WHO guidelines for Europe. The WHO document includes a “sexuality education matrix” that provides guidelines for educators on how to “educate” children in different age groups. The guidelines advise educators to inform children aged 0-4 about “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body,” and “early childhood masturbation.” Four- to six-year-olds should “consolidate their gender identity” and learn about same-sex relationships.

Demo Für Alle interviewed French social scientist Thibault Kerlirzin, who authored a study on the 2010 WHO sex education guidelines.

“It emerged that the WHO standards were drawn up by a group of experts who were highly biased,” Kerlirzin said. “This is because virtually all of these experts belong to organizations that are affiliated with the International Planned Parenthood Federation.”

He said that among the authors cited as sources for the document were several proponents of pedophilia.

”Among the approximately 50 references, I found 15 that can be classified as either advocates or supporters of early sex education or even pedocriminality,” Kerlirzin stated.

”You will see that this includes people who belonged to lobby groups that are openly supportive of pedophilia,” he continued. “They call it ‘intergenerational relationships.’ Among them are people who have published in openly pedophile magazines.”

One of the authors cited is Gunter Schmidt, who Demo für Alle called a “link to pedophile circles.” Schmidt has worked with Volkmar Sigusch, who argued that child sexuality was a necessity. He worked for the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior, founded by Richard Greene, who openly advocated for pedophilia.

Schmidt himself advocated for the decriminalization of pedophilia, writing that ”the threat to make all pedophilic acts punishable by law is unjust and should be abolished.”

Hedwig von Beverfoerde, co-founder of Demo für Alle, said that they were not surprised by the pedo-criminal connections, given that the father of the “sexual pedagogy of diversity” which these guidelines are based on was Professor Helmut Kenlter, a known pedophile. Kentler argued that children are sexual beings from birth and that they have “sexual energy” that needs to be fostered.

Kentler was the mastermind behind a state-sponsored pedophile network. For the second half of the 20th century, Berlin youth welfare offices placed delinquent foster children and adolescents in the care of pedophiles who molested them for years as part of the so-called “Kentler experiment.”

READ: German documentary exposes state-funded network allowing pedophiles to ‘take care’ of boys

As LifeSiteNews reported, it was widely publicized in 2023 by German media outlets that several daycare centers are providing “sexual exploration rooms” for children. One of the Catholic daycare centers later scrapped its plan to install a “masturbation room” for children after the scandals caused public outrage.

The narrator in the documentary summarized the situation as follows: “Let’s be clear. A niche area of sex education with apparent links to pedophilia has taken over influential organizations and is using them to push a highly problematic agenda from above. This agenda aims to make things that should actually be dealt with by prosecutors and youth welfare offices part of everyday life in daycare centers.”

