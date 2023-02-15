New documentary offers a path from porn addiction to freedom in Jesus Christ

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews Jacob Valk and John-Michael Bout, producers of the anti-porn documentary 'Into the Light.'

The group discusses the tendency to “over-spiritualize” the issue of porn addiction, whether you should consider cutting out mainstream entertainment and social media to help you avoid porn, and the shocking extent to which even Christian marriages can be damaged by “porn-shaped brains.”

The purpose of the documentary is to help those addicted to porn find freedom in Christ and start on a path of true healing. Valk and Bout were motivated by their conviction that reading books on overcoming porn addiction is not enough.

“We start realizing we need to pick up the conversation on ‘What does real change look like?'” Bout says. “And that’s something that I’ve had many conversations with men and women on is, ‘OK, I know pornography is wrong as a Christian, and I hate this, but what does real change look like? I don’t know the boots-on-the-ground steps and heart dissection that needs to happen to find freedom from the sin.’ So we decided, let’s make a video resource that directly addresses that person and just starts right at the beginning, [where] you don’t know anything about change, and then walk all the way through the steps to freedom in Christ.”

Both Valk and Bout agree with Jonathon’s point that there is a tendency to over-spiritualize the issue of porn addiction, where somebody prays to overcome the addiction and vaguely “trusts in God” without taking practical steps to free themselves from its shackles. Hence “Into the Light” emphasizes the importance of joining an accountability group that meets regularly, taking guidance and advice from trusted individuals, and using smartphone apps and tools that prevent you from accessing porn.

“It’s non-negotiable,” Valk says.

There is plenty more on today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, so be sure to listen below. Check out “Into the Light” by clicking here.

