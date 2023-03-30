New documentary to examine how Canada can achieve a pro-life victory like Dobbs

'Roe Canada speaks to those who have never got involved with this cause before, youth who are just starting out, and veterans who need encouragement to keep going.'

(LifeSiteNews) – A new documentary film currently in production will interview pro-life experts to pinpoint the steps for Canada to follow the United States in revoking a national “right” to abortion.

The film, titled “Roe Canada: The Truth North in a Post Roe World,” follows two young pro-life activists as they seek similar protection for the unborn in Canada as the U.S. established with the historic Dobbs decision, which declared there is no constitutional “right” to kill an unborn child.

Abortion is legal at all stages of pregnancy in Canada, and the country currently has no laws restricting abortion.

Throughout the film, Josie Luetke and Ruth Robert, who are both principal investigators for the project, speak with numerous American and Canadian pro-life leaders as they search for a path to winning protection for the unborn in their country. Among the Americans featured in the documentary are former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson, Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins, and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon. Among the Canadians featured are pro-life speakers and writers Stephanie Gray Connors and Jonathon Van Maren and former president of Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) Jim Hughes.

“In the aftermath of the Dobbs decision, we saw immense interest in this issue generated here in Canada,” Luetke told LifeSiteNews via email. “This was an opportunity to start asking long-overdue questions about why abortion has been handled so differently north of the border, and how we could possibly imitate the success of the States.”

“The story begins in January 2023 at the Washington, D.C. March for Life—the first since Roe v. Wade was overturned—and concludes at our own National March for Life in Ottawa, where Josie and Ruth will reveal their findings.”

The feature length film is “an independent project of DunnMedia & Entertainment” and is being produced and directed by Kevin Dunn who, in addition to filmmaking, lives the pro-life mission as a father of six. The March for Life Education & Defense Fund, based in Washington, D.C. and Students for Life of America, based in Fredericksburg, Virginia were both collaborators on the project “to get footage of events they’ve organized.”

While the production team is “in the midst of scripting and editing right now,” they are also planning to finish filming at Canada’s National March for Life, which will take place in Ottawa on May 11. DunnMedia & Entertainment “won’t be officially releasing the film until later this year, contingent on raising $150,000 through our fundraising campaign.”

“The target audience [for the film] is the pro-life movement, particularly in Canada, but also around the world,” Luetke explained. “If Canada, the only democratic country in the world with zero protection for the preborn, can turn things around, then we hope that the pro-life movements of other countries can also use the blueprint we lay out in the film to bring change in their own communities.”

“Roe Canada speaks to those who have never got involved with this cause before, youth who are just starting out, and veterans who need encouragement to keep going.”

An official trailer for the film was released earlier this month.

The media team “hope[s] to ignite the hearts of Canadian pro-lifers with the same passion and commitment that carried the American pro-life movement to victory” sharing with them “the wisdom of pro-life leaders and seeing the vibrancy and energy of our collective efforts.”

“It’s one thing for such an injustice to be happening 100,000 times per year in our country. It’s another thing for us to be so quiet and ho-hum about it. Why aren’t we talking about this?”

Over the years, pro-life messages have been spread across the globe through feature length films. The value of protecting life from conception has made its way to the big screens, especially in America, and received tremendous support from the public.

In 2021, a movie titled “Roe v. Wade” premiered at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The film tells the story of the historic case that established a constitutional “right” to abortion in the U.S. through former abortionist Dr. Bernard Nathanson, who later became a pro-life advocate. Prior to its release, the movie’s advertising was blocked by Big Tech, specifically Facebook.

The true story of an adopted boy who, at age 18, found his birth mother who nearly aborted him came out in September 2022. Produced by Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers, “Lifemark” shares a timely message of choosing life with the help of adoption. In November, Abby Johnson spoke with LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen about “Unthinkable,” a documentary film project which will expose the corruption in the abortion industry. The widely successful “Unplanned,” released in 2019, told the story of Johnson’s conversion from abortion facility director to pro-life leader.

Those who wish to financially support “Roe Canada: The True North in a Post Roe World” and help spread the message of hope for an end to abortion in Canada can do so here.

