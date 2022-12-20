New documents show Biden’s HIV/AIDS council appointees championed ‘woke’ causes, worked for Planned Parenthood

Asked by FOX News for comment, the White House sent a screenshot of a t-shirt that read 'Uncle Sam doesn’t care, snowflake.'

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SEXUAL CONTENT

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Newly released documents from America First Legal (AFL) show that appointments made by President Joe Biden last year for the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) previously championed leftist causes such as drag queen story hour and gender theory.

The documents, given to FOX News, detail several of the eight appointments sworn in by gender confused Assistant Secretary of Health Richard “Rachel” Levine in August 2021.

🚨SHOCKING REPORT: America First Legal is exposing the radical work experience of Biden’s political appointees in HHS. Read more now: https://t.co/6cgxb4RIFn pic.twitter.com/lRuvLjG4FM — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 20, 2022

One, Adrian Shanker, founded the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. The center hosts a monthly drag queen story hour. According to his resume, Shanker also worked on books and journals, including “What Health Equity Means for Queer Liberation,” and worked on a separate project called “That A-Though!” Shanker left PACHA in October to work for Levine as a senior adviser on LGBTQI+ Health Equity.

Another appointee, Tori Cooper, a gender-confused man, used to work for the Human Rights Campaign as Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative, according to his resume

He also worked for the Transgender Law Center, an organization that advocates for the gender confused, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Sister to Sister program. During his tenure at the CDC, Cooper, along with another “transgender advocate,” amended the agency’s HIV risk-evaluation plan to make it “culturally appropriate for transgender women living with [the disease].”

Raniyah Copeland, another appointee, worked as the president and CEO of the Black AIDS Institute (BAI) and for Planned Parenthood as a “reproductive health assistant.” According to her <<resume, her vision for the BAI was to lead “organizational change by championing HIV in Black America as a racial justice issue.”

Kayla Quimbley worked for Advocates for Youth, a leftist organization known for its “3R’s” of sexual education, including teaching gender theory in elementary school and having high schoolers engage in role play of gay and transgender couples that decide to become sexually active.

Guillermo Chacón is the head of the Latino Commission on AIDS based out of New York City. His resume states that he was appointed to New York’s Vaccine Equity Taskforce in 2020 by then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The year before, former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio appointed him “NYC Commissioner of Human Rights, the HIV/AIDS Services Administration (HASA) as chair for the community advisory board and the Committee on New York City Healthcare Services.”

In response to FOX’s request for comment, the White House sent a screenshot of a t-shirt that read “Uncle Sam doesn’t care, snowflake.” Accompanying the image was a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, that said “This is our statement, on the record.”

The HHS also sent FOX a statement, saying, “The AIDS council is comprised of subject matter experts who understand the lived experiences of HIV-positive individuals and have dedicated their lives to stopping the spread of this deadly disease … Every American should want qualified individuals on the council who are committed to saving lives.”

President Biden has appointed several prominent LGBT figures in his administration since he took office in January 2021, including Levine.

In February, Biden appointed Sam Brinton, a gender-confused man and LGBT activist to the Department of Energy (DOE) as Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition at the Office of Nuclear Energy (ONE). Last week, the DOE released a statement saying that Brinton no longer works for the department. Brinton’s departure came as he faces criminal charges for stealing luggage on two separate occasions. It is not clear< if Brinton resigned or if he was fired.

Another Biden appointee, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, is “married” to a man. Biden appointed Daskalakis as deputy national coordinator for monkeypox response in September. Daskalakis, along with his “husband,” attends a Satanic-themed gym. Promotional photographs of Daskalakis for his work at the CDC as director of the Division of HIV Prevention depict him with pentagram tattoos.

Share











