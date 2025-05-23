News

New evidence confirms Biden admin designated opponents of COVID mandates as ‘domestic violent extremists’

‘The idea that the Biden administration viewed millions of Americans as a terrorist threat sounds like a conspiracy theory, but it’s not,’ wrote investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 24: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures after being asked how much advanced notice he received from the FBI regarding the search warrant at Mar-a-LagoAlex Wong / Getty Images

Doug Mainwaring
WASHINGTON, D.C.,  (LifeSiteNews) — Newly declassified documents show that beginning in December, 2021, the Biden administration chose to designate a vast swath of Americans as “Domestic Violent Extremists” simply because they opposed the COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.

The bombshell news was broken this morning by independent investigative journalists Michael Shellenberger, Alex Gutentag, and Catherine Herridge on their X subscription accounts

The shocking designation “created an ‘articulable purpose’ for FBI or other government agents to open an ‘assessment’ of individuals, which is often the first step toward a formal investigation, said a former FBI agent,” the trio reported.  

“The idea that the Biden administration viewed millions of Americans as a terrorist threat sounds like a conspiracy theory, but it’s not,” wrote Shellenberger. 

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) asserted in their 2021 report that “criticism of mandates as ‘prominent narratives’ related to violent extremism,” including “the belief that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe, especially for children, are part of a government or global conspiracy to deprive individuals of their civil liberties and livelihoods, or are designed to start a new social or political order.” 

The just-declassified report, released by Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, zeroed in on Americans who “characterize COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as evidence of government overreach.”

This story is developing.

