New exposé reveals how a Holocaust survivor became Canada’s top abortionist

Holocaust survivor and abortionist Henry Morgentaler was psychologically scarred after surviving Nazi concentration camps, according to a Campaign Life Coalition report.

(LifeSiteNews) — A newly released expose revealed how Henry Morgentaler went from a Holocaust survivor to Canada’s top abortionist.

On June 9, pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) director of communications Pete Baklinski published a report detailing how Morgentaler took out his anger and violence built up during his imprisonment at Nazis consecration camps on the unborn.

“Even though Morgentaler died over a decade ago, his legacy lives on in the legal and cultural framework he helped build — one that enables Canada’s ongoing genocide against preborn children,” Baklinski told LifeSiteNews.

“While secular society hails him as a ‘hero’ and ‘champion of women,’ the truth is that he was a destroyer,” he continued. “No one in Canadian history has done more to shape the lawless abortion landscape than Morgentaler.”

In Baklinski’s report, he asked, “How did a Jewish Holocaust survivor from Poland — someone who endured the worst of man’s inhumanity to man at the infamous Nazi camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau and later Dachau — go on to dehumanize and destroy tens of thousands of preborn human beings, robbing them of their most fundamental right: the right to life?

In August 1944, as a young man of 21, Morgentaler was rounded up with his family while living in a Jewish ghetto and taken to the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, one of the most notorious Nazi concentration camps.

While there, Morgentaler faced severe humiliation, being stripped naked and “shaved from head to foot.”

“The camp routine consisted of 12 hours of hard labor and 5-6 hours of sleep,” Baklinski revealed. “Food, consisting of watery soup and bread, was rationed and insufficient. Prisoners died from malnutrition, exhaustion, and exposure. There were constant beatings. Fear was everywhere.”

Following Morgentaler’s release after the war, he re-entered society, grateful to have survived the camps and with an optimistic outlook on life, saying, “Everything was beautiful. Everything had evolved into a celebration of life.”

However, it wasn’t long until the pain and trauma he endured in the camps turned Morgentaler into one of the world’s top serial killers, or “Canada’s top abortionist.”

In the 1960s, after immigrating to Canada, Morgentaler began performing illegal abortions. His practice led to several legal battles, including the 1988 Supreme Court decision (R. v. Morgentaler) that removed abortion restrictions in Canada.

During Morgentaler’s life, he personally murdered 80,000 unborn babies and was responsible for the nearly five million preborn babies killed by abortion since 1969 thanks to his legal battle overturning Canada’s abortion law.

“How did Morgentaler, the victim, become Morgentaler, the perpetrator?” Baklinski questioned. “How did the oppressed become the oppressor, the sufferer the killer?”

Baklinski revealed that he stumbled upon the answer while reading Viktor Frankl’s 1946 book Man’s Search for Meaning.

In the book, Frankl, an Austrian psychologist, detailed the mental anguish that camp survivors endured. According to Frankl, after liberation, many prisoners “could not escape the influences of the brutality which had surrounded them in camp life.”

As free men re-entering society, “they thought they could use their freedom licentiously and ruthlessly.”

“The only thing that had changed for them was that they were now the oppressors instead of the oppressed,” he continued. “They became instigators, not objects, of willful force and injustice.”

Indeed, this appears to have been the case for Morgentaler, who turned into something far worse than the Nazi soldiers by murdering the defenseless babies in the womb.

“After reading Frankl, the answer is clear: Morgentaler became psychologically twisted from his time at the Nazi camps,” Baklinski explained. “The influence of brutality got to him. He became the oppressor, the instigator of willful force and injustice. He used his freedom licentiously and ruthlessly.”

Furthermore, similar to the Nazis who used dehumanizing terms to refer to the Jewish people, Morgentaler refused to admit that unborn babies had value, instead calling them “clump of cells,” “blob of tissue,” and “fetus.”

Morgentaler’s own writings reveal a deep sense of anger, frustration, and violence. In a 1972 poem allegedly written while in prison for committing illegal abortions, he wrote:

“What devil spurs you on—on, and never lets you rest?

What passion stokes the fires of this unceasing unrest?”

What worm is gnawing in your insides

Not letting you simmer down and

Pushing you on and on

Toward higher peaks and more daring exploits?”

“The devil that spurred him on was his own moral deformity that made him seek out victims — as many as possible — upon which he could inflict a trauma similar to what he had received at the hands of the Nazis,” Baklinski declared.

“He found such victims in the most helpless and vulnerable of all humans: preborn children. And he killed some 80,000 of them — ruthlessly and without shame,” he continued.

“Canada must come to terms with the damage Morgentaler has done to the moral fabric of our nation,” Baklinski told LifeSiteNews.

“When that day comes, his name will no longer be honored with the Order of Canada but remembered for what it truly represents: a legacy of violence against the most vulnerable,” he declared.

