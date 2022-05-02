‘This is messed up’: Elon Musk slams Biden’s new ‘disinformation’ board

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the pending owner of Twitter, said that the Biden administration’s new “Disinformation Governance Board” is problematic.
“This is messed up,” Musk tweeted on Friday, in response to a tweet from Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton.
Fitton wrote that “Ministry of Truth” was “trending” on Twitter after “Biden admin appointed a radical leftist to run a censorship board in the Department of Homeland Security.”
Fitton noted that this happened just “a few days after” Musk announced his intent to purchase Twitter.
This is messed up
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022
The new director of the Department of Homeland Security board, Nina Jankowicz, previously called stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop a “campaign product” from President Donald Trump’s team.
“We should view it as a Trump campaign product,” Jankowicz said in an Associated Press story in October 2020. The AP cited Jankowicz’s authority as a researcher with the “nonpartisan Wilson Center” but did not mention her past work as a “Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy” fellow.
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
More than a year after the 2020 presidential election and after Big Tech blocked distribution of the original New York Post story on the laptop, the New York Times confirmed its authenticity.
Jankowicz has been prolific on Twitter and TikTok, providing much fodder for conservatives.
Meet The Head Of Biden’s Ministry Of Truth: Nina Jankowicz pic.twitter.com/g8lsAReMz6
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 29, 2022