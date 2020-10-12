News

New Fr. Altman video explains why Joe Biden is a fake Catholic

'Faithful Catholics do not support expanding the "right" to murder millions of unborn babies. Faithful Catholics do not personally celebrate same sex weddings.'
Mon Oct 12, 2020 - 6:00 am EST
Fr. James Altman in his Aug. 30, 2020 video 'You cannot be Catholic & a Democrat. Period.' Alpha News MN / Youtube
By Victoria Gisondi
October 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews– Father James Altman, the priest in the viral video You Cannot Be Catholic and a DemocratPeriod has done it again. He is not only doubling down on the incompatibility of the Democrats’ pro-abortion platform with Catholicism, but he is openly calling out former vice president Joe Biden as a fake Catholic in his latest online message 

In his latest message, Altman states, “Joe Biden wants you to believe that he is a faithful Catholic. Faithful Catholics do not support expanding the right to murder millions of unborn babies. Faithful Catholics do not personally celebrate same sex weddingsFaithful Catholics do not vow to force nuns to provide contraception and abortifacients in insurance plans. And faithful Catholics do not remain silent while anarchists desecrate Catholic churches and statutes. 

Cardinal Raymond Burke, the former Bishop of La Crosse, Wisconsin – where Altmacurrently resides –also recently noted Biden is “not a Catholic in good standing” and should not approach to receive Holy Communion. 

Father Stephen Imbarrato of Life Ministries US echoed that sentiment.  

He told LifeSiteNews“There is no doubt that Biden is guilty of the grave sin of scandal. Our Catholic bishops are in danger of scandal through their silence and not catechizing the faithful on the Catechism the Catholic Church number 2287. It [clearly] indicates that a vote for a candidate like Biden is a mortal sin. We need to be concerned about Biden’s soul and the souls of our Catholic faithful by confronting Biden’s ‘obstinate perseverance in manifest grave sin [Canon 915]. 

