New Hampshire GOP governor vetoes bill to keep men out of women’s sports, prisons, bathrooms

SB 268 would have protected various female-only facilities, including lockers and mental health centers. Republican lawmakers are not believed to have the necessary votes to override Ayotte’s veto.

CONCORD (LifeSiteNews) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte has once again vetoed legislation that would keep gender-confused males out of intimate facilities, athletic teams, and prisons intended specifically for women, calling it a repeat of a previous “impractical” effort to fix the issue.

SB 268 would have clarified that it is not “unlawful discrimination based on sex or gender identity” to maintain divisions based on sex in the areas of “lavatory facilities or locker rooms designed for usage by multiple persons at the same time”; “athletic or sporting events or competitions in a sport or similar activity in which physical strength, speed, or endurance is generally recognized to give an advantage to biological males”; or “prisons, houses of correction, juvenile detention or commitment centers, mental health hospitals or treatment centers and like facilities to which persons may be committed involuntarily.”

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that Ayotte vetoed the bill on February 6, noting that she said she “vetoed a nearly identical bill to this one last year. I made it clear this issue needed to be addressed in a thoughtful, narrow way that protects the privacy, safety, and rights of all Granite Staters. Unfortunately, there is minimal difference between Senate Bill 268 and the bill I vetoed last year, which Governor Sununu vetoed the year prior.”

Last July, Ayotte vetoed HB 148, which would have done the same thing. At the time, she claimed to recognize “important and legitimate privacy and safety concerns raised by biological males using places such as female locker rooms and being placed in female correctional facilities,” but considered the bill “overly broad and impractical to enforce, potentially creating an exclusionary environment for some of our citizens.”

The governor’s veto message did not elaborate on those alleged defects, but went on to claim state law already adequately addressed the athletic issue “by prohibiting biological males from competing in girls’ sports in K-12 schools […] The language in House Bill 148 addressing women’s sports is largely redundant and, frankly, weaker than the current law.”

Under current state law, any “interscholastic sport activity or club athletic team sponsored by a public school or a private school whose students or teams compete against a public school must be expressly designated […] based on the biological sex at birth of intended participants”; and “Athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex.”

Republicans in the state legislature are not believed to have the votes necessary to override Ayotte’s veto of SB 268, as they failed to do so last year after her veto of HB 148.

Allowing gender-confused individuals to compete in opposite-sex sports is promoted by liberals as a matter of “inclusivity,” but critics note that indulging “transgender” athletes undermines the original rational basis for having sex-specific athletics in the first place, thereby depriving female athletes of recognition and professional or academic opportunities.

Critics also warn that forcing girls to share intimate facilities such as bathrooms, showers, or changing areas with members of the opposite sex violates their privacy rights, subjects them to needless emotional stress, and gives male predators a viable pretext to enter female bathrooms or lockers by simply claiming transgender status.

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be negated by hormone suppression.

In a 2019 paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men [do] not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone” use; therefore, “the advantage to [gender-confused men] afforded by the [International Olympic Committee] guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Even the left-wing United Nations has acknowledged as much, via an October 2024 report by Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem, which found that more than 600 female athletes around the world have lost more than 890 medals to men in 29 sports as of March 2024. “To avoid the loss of a fair opportunity, males must not compete in the female categories of sport,” the report concluded.

In America since the 1980s, more than 1,941 gold medals in female events that would have gone to female athletes have instead been claimed by men identifying as “trans women,” and along with them more than $493,173 in prize money across more than 10,067 amateur and professional events, according to data compiled by He Cheated and reviewed by Concerned Women for America.

Societal indulgence of “transgender identity” poses a range of difficulties for the administration of criminal justice, given that prisons are segregated by biological sex.

In recent years, there has also been growing concern around the world over placing men who claim to be women in female prison populations, which has proven to be a means of both securing lighter treatment during incarceration and gaining easy access to women to prey upon. Transgender status also has the potential to be exploited to avoid incarceration entirely in some cases, as seen in Wales when a man who identified as a woman received a suspended sentence keeping him out of prison despite him physically assaulting two female partners within days of each other, on the grounds that he would be “vulnerable” behind bars.

Ayotte has a mixed record on social conservative causes. The same time she vetoed HB 148, she also vetoed bills that would have made it easier for parents to object to pornographic content in school libraries and opt their children out of vaccine requirements. She did, however, sign a different parental rights in education law last June and a ban on puberty blockers and gender “transition” surgeries for minors last August.

