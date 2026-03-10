New Hampshire House committee rejects 20-week abortion ban, bill to protect pregnancy centers

House Bill 1590 would ban most abortions at 20 weeks, down from 24 weeks, and House Bill 1416 would block state or local governments from forcing pro-life centers to promote abortion or contraception.

CONCORD (LifeSiteNews) — The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee has shot down two pro-life measures, one to ban late-term abortions and another to protect pro-life pregnancy centers from burdensome, conscience-threatening mandates.

House Bill 1590 would ban abortion at 20 weeks except in cases of so-called “medical emergency” or “fetal abnormalities incompatible with life,” down from the current cutoff point of 24 weeks.

House Bill 1416 forbids state or local governments from forcing pregnancy centers to commit, refer, counsel, or otherwise advertise for abortions or contraceptives; and from banning them from offering their own pregnancy services; or otherwise “interfer[ing] with a pregnancy resource center’s staffing or hiring decisions by requiring it to interview, hire, or continue to employ any person who does not affirm the center’s mission statement or agree to comply with the center’s ethics and operating procedures.”

Last week, however, both bills died in committee 13-4 and 9-8, respectively, Valley News reports. Republican state Rep. Kelley Potenza, who co-sponsored the 20-week law, claimed it was less about abortion and more about making the threshold more consistent with New Hampshire’s fetal homicide law.

“Both bills will still be considered for a full vote in the state House, but their losses in the committee indicate they are unlikely to pass,” Live Action’s Cassy Cooke notes. “Regardless, they would have faced an uphill battle, as New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte has vowed to veto all pro-life legislation.”

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute reviewed by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), while more than 90 percent of abortions occur in the first trimester, more than 50,000 abortions a year take place after 15 weeks (almost four months into pregnancy), and approximately 10,000 after 20 weeks (five months), with various pro-abortion sources affirming that most of them are not sought for extreme alleged “medical emergencies.”

Meanwhile, crisis pregnancy centers and other community health locations have long provided low-income women with a wide variety of services, including ultrasounds, basic medical care, adoption referrals, parenting classes, and children’s supplies that help mitigate the fears and burdens that lead some to choose abortion. For that reason, they have long been a target of left-wing rage, with attacks often focusing on claims that they deceive women, both about abortion and about their own services. But the pro-life contentions most often derided as “misinformation” are in fact true, and accusations of self-misrepresentation typically refer to little more than the fact that ads for them appear in online searches for the term “abortion.”

The abortion movement is notoriously hostile to such alternatives to abortion, from publicity campaigns to malign crisis pregnancy centers, to attempts to strip medical licenses from pro-life doctors, to violence and threats against pregnancy centers that under the Biden administration were less likely to be prosecuted than purported cases of anti-abortion violence.

Share









