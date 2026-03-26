New Hampshire House passes bill to protect pro-life centers that committee previously rejected

New Hampshire’s House Bill 1416 would ban state and local governments from forcing pregnancy centers to commit or refer for abortions or contraceptives, among other provisions.

CONCORD (LifeSiteNews) — The full New Hampshire House has voted to pass legislation to protect pro-life pregnancy centers from burdensome, conscience-threatening mandates, after the House Judiciary Committee voted to reject it.

House Bill 1416 forbids state or local governments from forcing pregnancy centers to commit, refer, counsel, or otherwise advertise for abortions or contraceptives; and from banning them from offering their own pregnancy services; or otherwise “interfer[ing] with a pregnancy resource center’s staffing or hiring decisions by requiring it to interview, hire, or continue to employ any person who does not affirm the center’s mission statement or agree to comply with the center’s ethics and operating procedures.”

The bill was rejected by a House committee along with another pro-life measure. However, committee votes are not binding on a full chamber in the Granite State, so the full House later voted to pass it 176-163. It now moves to the Republican-controlled state Senate for consideration.

Republican state Rep. Samuel Farrington said that the bill was necessary to guard against pro-abortion activists trying to “weaponize state governments to persecute” them.

Crisis pregnancy centers and other pro-life community health locations have long provided low-income women with a wide variety of services, including ultrasounds, basic medical care, adoption referrals, parenting classes, and children’s supplies that help mitigate the fears and burdens that lead some to choose abortion. For that reason, they have long been a target of left-wing rage, with attacks often focusing on claims that they deceive women, both about abortion and about their own services. But the pro-life contentions most often derided as “misinformation” are in fact true, and accusations of self-misrepresentation typically refer to little more than the fact that ads for them appear in online searches for the term “abortion.”

The abortion movement is notoriously hostile to such alternatives to abortion, from publicity campaigns to malign crisis pregnancy centers, to attempts to strip medical licenses from pro-life doctors, to violence and threats against pregnancy centers that under the Biden administration were much less likely to be prosecuted than purported cases of anti-abortion violence.

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