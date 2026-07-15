New Hampshire requires schools to tell parents about children’s gender confusion

CONCORD (LifeSiteNews) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte has signed legislation requiring public schools to share information with parents about their children indicating signs of gender confusion, aiming to override a state Supreme Court decision that rejected parental rights on the subject.

In 2024, New Hampshire’s highest court rejected a mother’s lawsuit against Manchester School District and its policy stating that school officials “should not disclose information that may reveal a student’s transgender status or gender nonconforming presentation to others including parents and other school personnel, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”

The policy led to the school addressing her child by an opposite-sex name without her knowledge or permission, but the Court ruled that the policy did “not directly implicate a parent’s ability to raise and care for his or her child.”

Now, lawmakers hope to change that with Senate Bill 430, which establishes that educators have a statutory obligation to “respond to written inquiries by parents and legal guardians regarding information relating to their child enrolled in that educator’s school” within 10 business days “completely and honestly,” unless specifically forbidden by state or federal law or if they have a good-faith belief that doing so “would put the child at imminent risk of abuse or neglect,” at which point the denial would be escalated to the superintendent.

“In the end, this is a straight process bill,” says the bill’s chief sponsor, Republican state Sen. Tim Lang. “When a parent asks a question of the school, they should get an answer in a reasonable amount of time, and the answer should be honest and truthful.”

“If you don’t tell the parent, the parent can’t watch for the signs of self-harm,” he says. “Why is it not reasonable to have a parent go and ask a question like that: I recognize something’s going on with my child. Are you aware of anything that’s happening?”

The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality, race, and other agenda items has long been a major concern in American schools and libraries, from book shelves to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input and regard for the welfare of the children themselves.

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

In 2024, National Health Service (NHS) England’s landmark Cass Review found that “gender medicine” is “built on shaky foundations” and that “[w]hile a considerable amount of research has been published in this field, systematic evidence reviews demonstrated the poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.”

In April, a study of “all under-23-year-old gender-referred individuals between 1996 and 2019” in Finland (2,083 people) found that those who had gone through “gender transitions” had “markedly higher psychiatric morbidity [other mental health issues] than controls before and after referral, with treatment needs often persisting and even intensifying after medical interventions.”

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who suffered under transitioning before returning to their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s “Clinic for Transgender Health,” where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

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