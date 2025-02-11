New House task force seeks to declassify 9/11 files, Epstein client list, JFK assassination, UFOs

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has been appointed to lead the new task force, which has already requested documents pertaining to federal secrets.

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. House Oversight Committee announced the creation of a “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets” that will seek to declassify 9/11 files, Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, UFOs, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and more.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, on Tuesday appointed Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida to lead the task force, which will also focus on declassifying files related to the assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to the origins of COVID-19.

NOW – U.S. House Oversight Committee announces “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets” in relation to UFOs, 9/11, Epstein, JFK, the origins of COVID-19 and more.pic.twitter.com/l7C6EFBdid — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 11, 2025

“This will no longer be a task force that makes bold promises only to fade into irrelevance or send strongly worded letters. This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency, and we will not stop until Americans have the answers they deserve,” Luna said Tuesday.

Luna and Comer have already written to various government agencies requesting documents related to the above-mentioned federal secrets. Sources told Fox News that they sent letters to the Department of Defense and the CIA for 9/11 files; to the Justice Department for Epstein files; to the National Security Agency (NSA) and CIA for documents about the JFK, MLK and RFK assassinations; and to the CIA, State Department, and Department of Energy for documents concerning the origins of COVID.

Files pertaining to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) and USOs (unidentified submerged objects) will also be investigated.

The creation of the task force follows President Donald Trump’s executive order directing the declassification of documents relating to the assassinations of JFK, RFK, and MLK.

“If we are to endure and thrive as a nation, we must restore trust, trust through transparency. The American people must be trusted to think for themselves, to form their own judgments from the truth that they are entitled to know,” Luna said while announcing her role in the task force.

“We’ve been treated like children for too long and left in the dark by those we elected to serve us.”

Sources told Fox News that the task force has been authorized to operate for six months.

