New Jersey Democrat proposes ‘travel advisories’ against pro-life states

TRENTON (LifeSiteNews) — New Jersey Democrats want to establish a system of travel advisories warning residents about their prospects for aborting their children while visiting other states based on their pro-life laws.

The New York Post reports that Democrat state Sen. John Burzichelli has introduced legislation creating the “Reproductive Health Travel Advisory,” which would mark pro-abortion states blue, states with some restrictions yellow, and states where abortion is largely or fully prohibited red.

“If you’re an individual, a woman, traveling across this country for business — or if you’re thinking about going to school in Mississippi — it will help you to know what kind of medical services are available to you should you need emergency care of some kind,” Burzichelli said, falsely suggesting that states with abortion restrictions do not allow necessary medical care for women – a common Democrat talking point. Direct abortion – the destruction of an innocent unborn baby – is always gravely immoral and never needed nor justifiable for alleged “health” reasons.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, allowing the elected branches of government to decide abortion policy, New Jersey has worked to become one of the most pro-abortion states in the Union. In anticipation of that ruling, Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law proclaiming a “fundamental right” to so-called “freedom of reproductive choice,” including to obtain contraception and abortions, effectively protecting abortions up to birth.

The following year, the state announced it was giving Planned Parenthood and other abortion centers $15 million in taxpayer funds for facility upgrades and pushed a rule mandating state-overseen insurance plans cover abortion. For years, New Jersey Democrat Attorney General Matt Platkin has been attempting to tag life-affirming pregnancy centers with “consumer alerts” to undermine their work to offer abortion alternatives.

Pro-life laws have substantially reduced the number of surgical abortions in the two years since Roe was overturned, but the abortion lobby has also been working feverishly to cancel out those deterrent effects through a variety of strategies. Among them are the distribution of abortion pills across state lines, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, placing abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and embedding abortion “rights” in state constitutions.

