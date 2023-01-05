New Jersey gives $15 million to Planned Parenthood, other abortion groups for facility upgrades

TRENTON, New Jersey (LifeSiteNews) — New Jersey continues to push for its abortion-on-demand agenda with a new $15 million fund that will help abortionists upgrade their facilities.

The state, which legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy last year, will now force taxpayers to even further subsidize Planned Parenthood and other abortionists.

“This is a matter of defending a fundamental right that remains under attack throughout our country,” Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday. “New Jersey will continue to serve as a safe haven for both providers and patients,” Murphy said, as reported by Fox 29.

Fox 29 reported:

The funding is being doled out in several batches. Already, $6 million in no-interest loans has been approved for 15 applicants across the state, including Planned Parenthood centers as well as community health centers. Another round of $4 million in loans faces an application deadline this week. Facilities that demonstrate they face high security risks can apply for $100,000 grants from a $5 million pool. The funding could be used to hire security personnel or pay for preparedness training.

Pro-life pregnancy resource centers and other medical clinics that provide healthcare to low-income individuals and others without insurance are excluded from the pot of money. Murphy’s office announced that clinics must provide “basic infertility services, family planning counseling, birth control, and pregnancy testing, as well has abortion services,” to access the money.

In addition to allowing abortions up until the moment of birth and subsidizing the renovation of abortion facilities, Murphy and his administration also want to force all insurance plans to cover the killing of babies in the womb.

The state’s insurance regulator announced last month that it plans to require health insurance plans overseen by the state to cover the cost of abortions as part of Murphy’s push to make abortion accessible and cheap all across the state.

The proposed rule comes nearly a year after Murphy, a self-professed Catholic, said his faith inspired him to sign legislation that allows abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.

The proposal drew criticism from Students for Life Action.

“Abortion loving politicians love forcing death by abortion into healthcare, tone deaf to the conscience rights objections of many Americans and prioritizing a misuse of funds,” SFL Action spokeswoman Kristi Hamrick told LifeSiteNews via email. “Corporate abortion and their allies have moved from ‘choice’ to coercion in these policies, trying to require participation in ending the lives of the innocent.”

