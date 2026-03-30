New Jersey school district facing lawsuit threat for hiding children’s ‘gender transitions’ from parents

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON, New Jersey (Thomas More Society) — Thomas More Society, the national public interest law firm that won the landmark U.S. Supreme Court victory in Mirabelli v. Bonta, today sent a letter to the Westwood Regional School District Board demanding the district rescind its Policy 5756, a policy that mandates school staff conceal children’s gender changes from their parents and actively facilitate “social transitions” without parental knowledge or consent.

The demand letter, sent on behalf of a parent with a child in the Westwood Regional School District, gives the board 20 days to rescind the unconstitutional policy and guarantee compliance with federal law. If the board fails to act, Thomas More Society will commence federal court litigation seeking an injunction against the district, similar to the injunction won against the state of California in Mirabelli.

“No school district has a right to secretly ‘transition’ children to another gender,” said Christopher Ferrara, senior counsel at Thomas More Society. “Parents send their children to school every day trusting that the district is in partnership with them—not working around them. Policy 5756 destroys that trust. It builds a wall of secrecy between parents and their own children on one of the most consequential decisions a family can face, and it does so by design. That is not a school policy; that is a betrayal.”

In its landmark 6-3 decision in Mirabelli v. Bonta on March 2, 2026, the Supreme Court held that school policies concealing children’s “gender transitions” from parents likely violate both the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Policy 5756, which Westwood Regional reinstated in March 2024 after a newly elected board majority reversed a prior repeal, tracks New Jersey Department of Education guidance stating there is “no affirmative duty” for school personnel to notify parents of a student’s “gender identity” or expression – a direct conflict with parental rights the Supreme Court has now reaffirmed.

“Westwood Regional is the first school district to receive a demand letter from Thomas More Society following our victory at the Supreme Court, but it will not be the last,” said Peter Breen, executive vice president and head of litigation at Thomas More Society. “Requests for help are coming in from parents across the country whose school districts are still operating under the same unconstitutional framework the Supreme Court has now condemned. The highest court in the land told these districts in no uncertain terms that what they were doing is unconstitutional. When Mirabelli was decided, Thomas More Society made clear to every school district in America secretly transitioning children: repeal your policies immediately or expect a federal lawsuit.”

The demand letter was sent to Westwood Regional School Board President Jason Garcia and copied to all members of the Board and Superintendent Andrea Peck.

Reprinted with permission from Thomas More Society.