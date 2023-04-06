New Jersey’s Democrat gov. declares state a safe haven for transgender mutilation of kids

All New Jersey government agencies must help gender-confused kids get permanently sterilized or take harmful puberty blockers, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered.

TRENTON (LifeSiteNews) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered all state agencies to assist any gender-confused individual with obtaining misleadingly titled “gender-affirming care” as part of a broad executive order.

The liberal governor’s order makes the state a refuge for anyone who wants to get injected with harmful hormones or obtain surgeries that permanently sever their reproductive capability.

Gov. Murphy’s executive order directs all “departments and agencies … to the fullest extent of their authority, pursue opportunities and coordinate to protect people or entities in New Jersey providing, receiving, assisting in providing or receiving, seeking, or traveling to obtain gender-affirming health care services.”

It also orders various pension and health insurance agencies “to ensure that there is no discrimination in the provision of health services and benefits on the basis of a covered person’s or prospective covered person’s gender identity or expression or on the basis that a covered person or prospective covered person is a transgender person.”

In other words, all health plans and benefits must make it easy for a gender-confused person to take harmful drugs and surgeries that can cause permanent damage.

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 12299 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The order also makes the state a safe haven for medical professionals who break laws in other states against the chemical and surgical mutilation of kids.

“Across the nation, we are witnessing attacks led by certain states that seek to undermine the equality, dignity, and safety of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially transgender and nonbinary youth,” Murphy said in a statement, as reported by the New Jersey Monitor. “As leaders, our greatest responsibility is ensuring that every person we represent, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression, is entitled to respect, fairness, and freedom.”

Murphy’s directive to ensure individuals can receive drugs and surgeries that falsely purport to help someone change their sex, which is impossible, goes against established scientific evidence that affirms the dangers of these chemical and surgical interventions.

READ: Transgender hormones linked to ‘substantially’ higher risk of heart attack, stroke: study

Dr. Quentin Van Meter, president of the American College of Pediatricians (not to be confused with the American Academy of Pediatricians), called puberty blockers “child abuse.”

“If you are interrupting that with clearly the intent of never having it go the direction that nature intended, with biological males ending up as adult males and biological females ending up as adult female, if you interrupt that, you are basically setting up a disease state,” Van Meter told LifeSiteNews in 2021. “And then on top of that, the purpose is clearly in the vast majority of kids that get on puberty blockers, they will not be allowed to go through their own natural puberty. They will be held back and then given cross-sex hormones.”

Females who take puberty blockers can be at a higher risk for pregnancy complications later in life, because the drugs can stop the healthy and normal development of a pelvis, according to endocrinologist Dr. Michael Laidlaw who wrote an extensive review of problems with puberty blockers.

READ: Another European country just dealt a devastating blow to the transgender movement

In fact, a former founder of a gender clinic said that she and the other supposed experts “were wrong” when it came to the claimed safety of puberty blockers.

The puberty blockers are “not as reversible as we always thought, and they have longer term effects on kids’ growth and development, including making them sterile and quite a number of things affecting their bone growth,” Dr. Susan Bradley recently stated.“We were wrong,” Bradley said. The puberty blockers are “not as reversible as we always thought, and they have longer term effects on kids’ growth and development, including making them sterile and quite a number of things affecting their bone growth.”

Share











