New Lancet study confirms mRNA from COVID shots are found in breast milk

The research corroborates the findings of the Journal of the American Medical Association that mRNA from both the Pfizer and Moderna shots transfers to breast milk.

(LifeSiteNews) — A study published in the October 2023 edition of the Lancet confirms that mRNA encoding the COVID-19 spike protein is found in the breast milk of women injected with COVID shots.

The study of 13 women with 20 total COVID shot exposures (some of the women were injected twice) found “vaccine mRNA” from both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots in their breast milk after 10 total COVID shot exposures, from three to 45 hours after injection. Not enough breast milk was produced for mRNA testing after nine of the 20 vaccine exposures.

The findings corroborate those of a study published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics, which found “trace amounts of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA” in the breast milk of almost half of the women studied.

The studies repudiate the assurance of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine in December 2020 that “It is unlikely that the vaccine lipid would enter the bloodstream and reach breast tissue” and that “If it does, it is even less likely that either the intact nanoparticle or mRNA transfer into milk.”

The small study did not detect spike protein in any of the breast milk samples, but researchers admitted that “positive control samples … also failed to induce [spike] protein expression.”

“The only positive control sample that induced spike protein was the HT-29 cells treated with a higher concentration of stock mRNA vaccine,” the researchers wrote.

“We were initially told by all the people in authority … that [the mRNA] would just stay local,” retired nurse educator Dr. John Campbell said regarding the new study. “What this means is all these huge factories that are being built … to build huge amounts of mRNA for the future is now based on a completely flawed, in my view, fundamental scientific problem.”

Author and journalist Naomi Wolf noted last year that Pfizer documents disclosed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a court order show that “some vaccinated mothers had suppressed lactation, or could produce no milk at all,” when attempting to nurse their newborns. However, the cause of the reported “scant breast milk” after about a dozen COVID shot exposures in the Lancet study is unknown.

The Pfizer documents also indicated that other women experienced discolored milk after their COVID shot, with one mother stating her breast milk was a blue-green color.

A pre-print study cited by Wolf found “negligible amounts” of petroleum product (PEG) from the vaccines in the breast milk of vaccinated women but acknowledged that larger studies would be required to fully understand the risk posed to breastfeeding infants.

“Since no babies died in the brief time frame of the tiny study, the study concluded that nursing babies suffered no real ill effects from vaccinated mothers,” Wolf said. “But the study did not follow these poor babies, with their acknowledged sleeplessness and their confirmed GI distress, to see if they actually ‘thrived’ — gained weight and developed normally.”

After the JAMA study, renowned internist Dr. Peter McCullough similarly pointed out that unanswered questions remained regarding the effects of breast milk mRNA on breastfeeding babies.

“Now, we don’t know the fate of what happens when [the mRNA-tainted breast milk] goes into the baby’s gastrointestinal tract. Is it broken down by stomach acid and other proteolytic enzymes, or does it survive? But this is very concerning,” Dr. McCullough told LifeSiteNews Editor in Chief John-Henry Westen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that breastfeeding women “get vaccinated and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a COVID-19 booster shot,” despite admitting that “limited data are available” on the “effects of vaccination on the breastfed baby,” and “on milk production or excretion.”

Share











