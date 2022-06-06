New LifeSite petition indicates that ‘Pride Month’ only makes the US Armed Forces weaker

More than 7,000 people signed the petition in the first two days.

(LifeSiteNews) — On Friday, June 3, LifeSite launched a new petition calling on U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to stop promoting LGBT propaganda in the military.

Within two days, the petition topped 7,000 signatures. Its launch comes after the Biden administration and big corporations marked “Pride Month.”

The U.S. Armed Forces under Biden have heavily pushed through the LGBT agenda within their ranks since Biden reversed former President Donald Trump’s ban on transgenders serving in the military. The Navy and the Air Force have led the way with “diversity panels” and “inclusive” squads.

On April 26, 2021, the U.S. Air Force created the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer/Questioning Initiative Team (LIT) and the Indigenous Nations Equality Teams (INET)

“The establishment of these two teams builds on the successes of the Department of the Air Force’s other teams and allows the Department of the Air Force to identify and address the issues impacting diversity and inclusion for Airmen and Guardians,” said Air Force public affairs.

“The LGBTQ Initiative Team focuses on the LGBTQ community and identifies and works to resolve the issues that disproportionately impede the success of LGBTQ Airmen and Guardians.”

The following month, four Navy helicopter pilots formed an “inclusive” and all-“gay” Navy helicopter crew and posted a picture of themselves holding a rainbow flag.

Moreover, when contrasted with an ad for the Russian army, the recruitment initiatives of the U.S. Armed Forces promote a false notion of “diversity and inclusion” and project the image of the military as weak and effeminate.

As a consequence, the U.S. Army is poised to shrink to its smallest size since 1940, according to a report by the Military Times. However, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo insisted that the troop reduction “from 485,000 soldiers to 476,000 in FY ’22 and 473,000 in FY ’23” is a “temporary” policy and “not a budget-driven decision.”

Two retired generals have been very critical of the direction of the U.S. military, especially with the social engineering propaganda, and they emphasized that it is a contributing factor toward the decline in troop size and morale.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Spoehr, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense, reported to Breitbart that there is a “sense among the American public that the military is becoming increasingly political and that topics such as race and gender equity, critical race theory, and wokeism in general are commanding more attention, at the cost of readiness.”

In 2021, Lt. General (Ret.) Jerry Boykin of the Family Research Council blasted Biden’s reversal of the military transgender ban. “[t]his has everything to do with President Biden’s LGBT agenda — and nothing to do with military readiness, which should always be the Pentagon’s first consideration.”

The military originally was lauded as an institution instilling self-discipline and virtue in young people, but now it appears that it is no longer the case, and the only forces that remain a bulwark against the sexual perversion of the time are the ones attending church every Sunday as a new Gallup poll showed.

