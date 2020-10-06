NEW! LifeSiteNews articles now in Spanish | Artículos de LifeSiteNews ahora en español

October 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews is excited to announce that we have begun featuring select news articles, opinion pieces, and blogs in Spanish. A volunteer generously offered up part of her time each week to help us translate these stories for our readers around the world. You can visit the LifeSiteNews en Español page, featuring all articles, opinions, and blogs exclusively in Spanish by clinking this link. You can also find all LifeSiteNews en Español articles at this Facebook page.

We are on our way to providing various translations of our articles, as we know we have readers all around the globe. It is our hope that in the years to come, you’ll be able to read, share, and comment on LifeSiteNews in many different languages. Thank you to all our readers and supporters; we are honored to grow and expand in this way. We hope and pray that this will enable us to reach even wider audiences, as LifeSite continues to spread the Truth using our pro-life, pro-family, pro-faith, and pro-freedom message throughout the world.

If you would like to donate in order to help LifeSite offer more articles in Spanish, and other languages in the coming years, please click here: https://give.lifesitenews.com

–

¡NUEVO! Artículos de LifeSiteNews ahora en español

LifeSiteNews se complace en anunciar que hemos comenzado a presentar artículos de noticias, artículos de opinión y blogs seleccionados en español. Una voluntaria ofreció generosamente parte de su tiempo cada semana para ayudarnos a traducir estas historias para nuestros lectores de todo el mundo. Puede visitar la página LifeSiteNews en Español, con todos los artículos, opiniones y blogs exclusivamente en español haciendo clic en este enlace. También puede encontrar todos los artículos de LifeSiteNews en Español en esta página de Facebook.

Estamos en camino de proporcionar varias traducciones de nuestros artículos, ya que sabemos que tenemos lectores en todo el mundo. Esperamos que en los próximos años pueda leer, compartir y comentar sobre LifeSiteNews en muchos otros idiomas diferentes. Gracias a todos nuestros lectores y seguidores; nos sentimos honrados de crecer y expandirnos de esta manera. Esperamos y oramos para que esto nos permita llegar a un público aún más amplio, mientras LifeSite continúa difundiendo la Verdad utilizando nuestro mensaje pro-vida, pro-familia, pro-fe y pro-libertad en todo el mundo.

Si desea hacer una donación para ayudar a LifeSite a ofrecer más artículos en español y otros idiomas en los próximos años, haga clic aquí: https://give.lifesitenews.com