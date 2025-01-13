New Live Action video shows the brutal reality of abortion during every trimester

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life media group Live Action posted to X a video showing horrifying footage of young babies dismembered and mangled by abortion, stressing that this carnage is the direct result of what pro-aborts call “reproductive rights.”

“This is what ‘reproductive rights’ look like,” the Live Action account wrote as a caption to a video montage showing the disfigured bodies of babies torn apart by abortion, including late-term babies. The video also includes animated footage demonstrating how children are most frequently aborted: torn to pieces in a second trimester dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortion or sucked out of the womb in a first trimester suction dilation and curettage (D&C) abortion.

It is notable that X does not allow the video to be embedded for sharing.

Several babies shown were among the five nearly full-term aborted children discovered by pro-life activists Lauren Handy and Terrisa Bukovinac in 2022 outside a Washington, D.C. abortion facility run by Cesare Santangelo.

Most of those who commented on the video montage responded with sorrow and horror, while a few dismissed the footage as “propaganda.”

While there remain critics, including pro-life advocates who believe showing graphic abortion images is inadvisable due to its potential to disturb the post-abortive, children, and others, advocates of these images argue that their power to change hearts and save lives outweighs such impact. They maintain that, in fact, these images’ disturbing nature is the very thing that awakens people to the evil of abortion.

Many have testified that graphic imagery — including animated simulations of abortion — is the most powerful means of transforming hearts and minds to a pro-life position. Father Frank Pavone, former national director of Priests for Life, has stated, “There is no single thing that I have seen more powerful to change people on abortion than simply showing them the pictures … When people see what abortion does to a baby, they are stung to the heart and their consciences are awakened.”

Fr. Pavone has said the graphic images frequently cause numerous, almost instant conversions of pro-abortion people to a pro-life position. He shared in 2007, “I get emails every day – you will hear people say, ‘I was 100% pro-choice until I saw those pictures.’ We get emails every day saying that the people who went to our website and saw the pictures of the babies began to cry and in a minute they moved from being 100% pro-abortion to being 100% pro-life.”

Joe Scheidler, founder of Pro-Life Action League in the U.S., has said the fight against abortion would never have made any political headway without images of abortion.

He has testified that his personal experience shows these pictures save lives. During one Pro-Life Action League tour when such images were shown, 20 pregnant young women who had intended to abort their children approached volunteers saying that though the images had shocked them, they had helped them decide against abortion.

“People are converted by it,” Scheidler said. “(Condemning the pictures) is like telling the Apostles they can’t talk about Christ crucified. You can talk about the resurrection but not the crucifixion.”

