New Mexico abortion center sets ‘starting goal’ of killing 75 babies per week

Whole Woman's Health in Albuquerque has a ‘starting goal’ for murdering the unborn.

ALBUQUERQUE (LifeSiteNews) — A scandal-plagued abortion facility will open a new location in New Mexico that has a quota of killing 75 preborn babies through abortion per week, at least to start.

Whole Woman’s Health, which shut down all its facilities in Texas last year after the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, is set to open a new location in Albuquerque.

“The starting goal is to serve 75 patients a week,” Axios reported on March 23. “Whole Woman’s Health of New Mexico will provide first- and second-trimester in-clinic abortion procedures up to 18 weeks of gestational age and has plans to expand care up to 24 weeks in the near future.”

Texas Right to Life criticized the abortion facility in an April 4 blog post.

“If Whole Woman’s Health truly cared about being compassionate toward women, the company would not lie by telling them that abortion is good and necessary,” Samantha Farnsworth wrote. “They would help women succeed while having their babies and succeed as parents or work through an adoption plan, not setting a dead baby goal. But it all makes sense when you look at the numbers — the 75-abortion quota will make the company at least $3 million in a year, just at this one of their six locations.”

“Abortion harms women and ends the lives of children. Whole Woman’s Health knows this, but they also know that there is a lot of money to be made by lying to women and the masses about what abortion really is,” she wrote.

Abortion quotas are sadly nothing new, as Planned Parenthood rewarded its workers with pizza parties for killing a certain amount of babies, as reported by LifeSiteNews in 2017.

“Every center had a goal for how many abortions were done,” Sue Thayer, a former Planned Parenthood manager, previously said. “And centers that didn’t do abortions like mine that were family planning clinics had a goal for the number of abortion referrals.

Whole Woman’s has been beset with problems for years. In 2016, it challenged Texas’ basic health and safety standards regulations and won at the U.S. Supreme Court, but inspection reports found numerous safety problems.

LifeSiteNews previously reported:

The reports show that from 2011 to 2017, the Whole Woman’s Health abortion conglomerate has violated health codes by using rusty equipment, examining aborted babies in the same room where contaminated instruments were being washed, and failing to properly disinfect and sterilize instruments used from woman to woman.

The reports, obtained by Abby Johnson’s And Then There Were None organization, also found that the Austin facility did not properly sterilize equipment nor provide women with a phone number to call for post-abortion complications.

New Mexico has embraced the official Democratic Party stance on abortion, which is to make it legal in all nine months of pregnancy for any reason at taxpayer expense. Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham directed $10 million in September 2022 to build a state-funded abortion facility.

She also signed an executive order in June 2022 barring state agencies from assisting in prosecution of abortionists in other states as long as the abortionist did not break any New Mexico laws.

The new abortion facilities reported on should not be confused with one planned by Satanists also slated for New Mexico.

