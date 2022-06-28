New Mexico promises to be safe haven for out-of-state abortionists

SANTA FE, New Mexico (LifeSiteNews) —Abortionists from New Mexico who travel to other states to kill babies illegally will be supported by the state, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced yesterday.
The pro-abortion governor signed an executive order barring state agencies from assisting in prosecution of abortionists in other states as long as the abortionist did not break any New Mexico laws.
The state will also not extradite abortionists for committing illegal abortions or any other crime that is not illegal in New Mexico. “Abortion is not restricted based on gestational age,” in New Mexico, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute.
“The executive order enacted today protects health care providers from discipline due to an out-of-state resident receiving abortion services in New Mexico,” the governor’s office announced on Monday. It also “makes clear that the state will not cooperate with extradition attempts from other states where criminal charges are being pursued against an individual for receiving or performing reproductive services.”
The executive order “prohibits state agencies from cooperating in another state’s investigation into a person or other entity for receiving or delivering reproductive services.”
“Today we have once again declared that we will take every available action to protect the rights and access to health care of anyone in New Mexico,” the governor stated in a news release. “As long as I am governor, abortion will continue to be legal, safe, and accessible in New Mexico.”
READ: The end of Roe threatens a lifestyle, and that’s why pro-abortion backlash is so fierce
Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left.
Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities.
SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers.
Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities.
There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable.
This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard.
Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society.
Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability?
Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country".
There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers.
Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life."
Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent.
Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born.
If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on?
Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong.
True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name.
So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today,
MORE INFORMATION:
Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews
Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead
**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.**
The governor on Friday called the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the political movement that led to it “sinister.”
She stated:
This opinion is the culmination of decades of careful, sinister planning by hyper-partisan, archconservative Republican leaders in D.C. For years, they have pushed for cruel restrictions on women at every turn inhibiting access to contraceptives and forcing them to endure torture during the simple act of walking into an abortion clinic. Let’s be clear – this decision not only affects a woman’s right to choose, but also a woman’s right and ability to seek medically-necessary health care.
She also predicted the nation will suffer from the decision.
“The moment we have long dreaded has arrived, and our nation will be the worse for it,” she said. “With this ruling, the Supreme Court has unilaterally thrown out 50 years of judicial precedent and subverted the will of millions of Americans who believe in a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body.”
The governor noted that New Mexico had repealed a law that would have banned abortion upon the reversal of Roe.