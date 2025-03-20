New Mexico’s Democrat governor sneaks $10 million for abortion center into spending bill

New Mexico's pro-abortion governor wants taxpayers to spend $10 million to build a new abortion facility. The last-minute budget request is causing problems for the normally bipartisan bill.

(LifeSiteNews) — New Mexico’s governor wants taxpayers to shell out $10 million to build yet another abortion facility in the state.

It is the latest move by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to ensure women can easily kill their preborn babies in the state. She signed legislation in 2023 that said the state and its entities could not interfere with people who want to kill their babies or obtain harmful transgender drugs and surgeries. The Democrat governor also allocated $400,000 to recruit out-of-state abortionists to travel to New Mexico to kill its citizens.

However, the last-minute budget request is causing headaches for legislative leaders who are used to passing the appropriations bill on a bipartisan basis. Most of the projects are relatively standard fare — sewer upgrades, housing projects, and security investments as government buildings. The $1.2 billion bill is usually favored by both sides, as it funds thousands of projects across the state, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The news outlet reported:

