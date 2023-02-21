German health minister says ‘new pandemics are certain’ after meeting with Bill Gates, WHO director

MUNICH (LifeSiteNews) — The German health minister said that “new pandemics are certain” and that “the only question is: when and are we better prepared then.”
Health minister Karl Lauterbach met with billionaire Bill Gates and the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the Munich Security Conference this past weekend.
Lauterbach posted a photo of the three of them on Twitter with the following message:
With @BillGates and WHO Director General @DrTedros at the Munich Security Conference. New pandemics are certain. The only question is: when and are we better prepared then. That’s what we’ve been working on.
Mit @BillGates und WHO Generaldirektor @DrTedros bei der Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz. Neue Pandemien sind sicher. Die Frage ist nur: wann und sind wir dann besser vorbereitet. Daran haben wir gearbeitet. pic.twitter.com/TZO8xegixN
— Prof. Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) February 18, 2023
The Munich Security conference is an annual meeting about international security issues, in which politicians and important figures from the corporate world take part. In 2017, Gates gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference, in which he predicted that a “highly lethal global pandemic will occur in our lifetimes.” He also stated that “[w]e may not know if that weapon is man-made or a product of nature.”
“I view the threat of deadly pandemics right up there with nuclear war and climate change,” Gates said in 2017. “Getting ready for a global pandemic is every bit as important as nuclear deterrence and avoiding a climate catastrophe.”
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a "pandemic treaty".
The stated intention of the WHO is to "kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response."
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
The Microsoft founder is said to have significant influence on the WHO, as his foundation is the second largest financial contributor to the organization after the U.S. government. Gates is a strong proponent of vaccine development and distribution (including the ineffective and dangerous Covid injections), as well as population control and abortion.
Germany’s health minister Karl Lauterbach is known as an ardent supporter of draconian Covid measures, including Covid jab mandates.
The third person in the meeting, Tedros Ghebreyesus, who became director-general of the WHO in 2017, was a member of Ethiopia’s communist Tigray People’s Liberation Front and served as its Health and Foreign Affairs Minister when it was in power. The party was declared a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian government in 2021. He also has close ties to the Communist Party of China and has been accused of being a proxy for the Chinese government.
The meeting of the three high-profile figures raises concerns about a potential global health dictatorship, as the WHO members will vote on a treaty in May 2023 that would strip nations of their sovereignty, as well as remove personal freedom of choice and the right to privacy.
“The shocking blueprint for a supra-governmental bureaucracy with the power to forcibly vaccinate and quarantine people sounds like a dystopian fantasy; it is one our leaders are keen to realize,” LifeSiteNews contributor Frank Wright wrote about the WHO pandemic treaty.
“The World Health Organization is seeking powers to silence anyone who questions its narrative in [the] future,” Wright said. “Its appalling track record in this regard is no impediment to its belief in its own mission to extinguish human rights for the greater good. It displays every vice of the large-scale bureaucracy, accepting input only from its selected peers, and treating human scale interaction as some kind of attempted infection.”