New PBS documentary shows Fauci going door-to-door to pressure people into getting COVID jab

Republicans ‘don’t like being told what to do,’ and ‘we need to break that,’ Fauci said in the documentary.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A new documentary from taxpayer-funded PBS attempts to show Dr. Anthony Fauci in a positive light. However, the documentary also portrays Fauci and a group of canvassers going door to door to people’s private residences to ask about their vaccination status and pressure those who have chosen not to take the COVID-19 jab.

The documentary, an episode of the PBS series “American Masters,” shows Fauci rallying the troops to go and pressure citizens to take the COVID-19 shot.

“They need a push, a push, and a drag,” Mayor Bowser says in one clip, to Fauci’s approval.

Fauci, who retired at the end of December 2022, can be seen on the documentary criticizing Republican states and the people in those states in particular who declined to take the abortion-tainted jab.

In another clip, Mayor Bowser tells a young woman with her child or relative that she should not wait until kids can get jabbed. “That way you won’t give it to them.”

However, mounting evidence and admissions even by promoters of the vaccines have debunked the ideas that the COVID jabs prevented transmission.

Fauci proceeds to lecture the woman as a mob of individuals surrounds her at her private residence.

“[Red states] are going to keep the outbreak smoldering in the country [because they won’t get vaccinated],” he tells D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is part of the canvassing crowd. The video is from June 2021. “It’s so crazy. They’re not doing it because they say they don’t want to. They’re Republicans. They don’t like being told what to do. We need to break that.”

Mayor Bowser imposed strict requirements on businesses that required individuals to show their vaccine papers in order to eat a burger in a restaurant or have a drink at a bar. However, she was also caught violating her own strict mask mandate.

Contra to the assertion by Bowser and Fauci that only Republicans were skeptical of the efficacy and safety of the COVID shots, the documentary also shows a young black male in D.C. pointing out the rapid development of the vaccine and how the jabs were untested. Given that few people in D.C. are Republicans, and that statistically, black Americans overwhelmingly vote Democrat, it seems unlikely this person is one of those conservatives whom Fauci and Bowser mocked.

“I’m not going to be lining taking up a shot or a vaccination for something that wasn’t clear in the first place,” the young black male said, reflecting skepticism of the safety and efficacy of the shot.

Both Fauci and Bowser proceed to lecture him on the vaccine, with Mayor Bowser waving her finger at him and telling him that she is only safe to talk to him at close distances because she got jabbed.

“If thousands of people like you don’t get vaccinated, you’re going to let this virus continue to percolate in this country and in the world,” Bowser said. Her claims reflect the questionable claim of the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” a phrase preferred by leading Democratic politicians such as President Joe Biden, as a way to shame people into taking the shot.

The footage drew criticism from leading Republican senators.

“Anthony Fauci isn’t just content to be the most destructive bureaucrat in American history, he also wants to be the most dangerous door-to-door salesman in American history,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted.

Evidence calls into question the claimed benefits of the vaccine

While this footage was filmed over the past two years, it’s recent release comes after significant evidence shows the problems with claims of widespread safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

For example, a town in Ontario lifted its mandate after reviewing data that showed that the shots were not reducing transmission of COVID. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official has previously said “(w)e don’t know if people can become infected and thus also transmit even with vaccination.”

An executive with Pfizer previously testified that his company did not test to see if the shots prevented transmission, citing “science.” “No. We had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market,” Janine Small stated.

The COVID jabs have also attracted scrutiny due to ongoing health concerns, including death.

Researchers with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention have acknowledged a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” suggesting that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting, as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Numerous consequences, including death, continue to pour into the U.S. federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

As of January 6, 2023, (VAERS) reported 33,591 deaths, 188,857 hospitalizations, 18,181 heart attacks, and 26,166 myocarditis and pericarditis cases through December 23 after the jabs, as LifeSiteNews recently reported.

