New peer-reviewed study calls for immediate market withdrawal of COVID shots

(Courageous Discourse) — The McCullough Foundation study, authored by epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, and Dr. Peter McCullough, titled, “Review of Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 Vaccines Intensify: Risks Far Outweigh Theoretical Benefits,” was just published in the journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law:

Abstract: COVID-19 vaccination campaigns around the globe have failed to meet fundamental standards of safety and efficacy, leading to mounting evidence of significant harm. More than 81,000 physicians, scientists, researchers, and concerned citizens, 240 elected government officials, 17 professional public health and physician organizations, 2 State Republican Parties, 17 Republican Party County Committees, and 6 scientific studies from across the world have called for the market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines. As of September 6, 2024, the CDC has documented 19,028 deaths in the United States reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) by healthcare professionals or pharmaceutical companies who believe the product is related to the death. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths reported to VAERS (37,544 among all participating countries) have far exceeded the recall limits of past vaccine withdrawals by up to 375,340%. The criteria for an FDA Class I recall, which applies to products with a reasonable probability of causing serious adverse health consequences or death, have been far exceeded. Excess mortality, negative efficacy, widespread DNA contamination, and a lack of demonstrated reduction in transmission, hospitalization, or mortality have undermined the rationale for continued administration. These unified requests for regulatory action underscore substantial shortcomings in data safety monitoring and risk mitigation. Immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market is essential to prevent further loss of life and ensure next steps are taken for accountability of the harm incurred.

Let’s break down the key evidence we’ve compiled, step-by-step, which has led to our conclusion calling for the immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 “vaccines” from the market:

Widespread and unified calls for the market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines

More than 81,000 physicians, scientists, researchers, and concerned citizens, 240 elected government officials, 17 professional public health and physician organizations, 2 State Republican Parties, 17 Republican Party County Committees, and 6 scientific studies from across the world have called for the market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines:

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)

As of September 6, 2024, the CDC has documented 19,028 deaths in the United States reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) by healthcare professionals or pharmaceutical companies who believe the product is related to the death. Approximately 1175 deaths have occurred on the same day of vaccination, and 1250 deaths on the day following vaccination. The deaths reported in VAERS are estimated to be underreported by a conservative multiplier of 31. This means the American death toll from COVID-19 vaccination may be 589,868 (19,028 x 31).

Excess mortality

Along with VAERS, 12 studies demonstrate that mass COVID-19 vaccination has likely led to increased mortality. Autopsies indicate a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide may be greater than 17 million:

Historical comparisons: FDA Class I recall indicated

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths reported to VAERS (37,544 among all participating countries) have far exceeded the recall limits of past vaccine withdrawals by up to 375,340 percent. In 1955, the Cutter polio vaccine was immediately recalled after 10 death reports. The swine flu vaccine of 1976 was recalled after 53 reported fatalities. In 1999, the Rotashield vaccine was suspended after 15 cases of bowel obstruction. The criteria for an FDA Class I recall, which applies to products with a reasonable probability of causing serious adverse health consequences or death, have been far exceeded:

Negative efficacy

Multiple studies have demonstrated that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals may face a higher risk of infection compared to unvaccinated individuals:

Eythorsson et al: found that individuals vaccinated with two or more doses had a 42 percent higher risk of reinfection compared to those with one dose or less. Chemaitelly et al: estimated that the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) and Moderna (mRNA-1273) vaccines against Omicron subvariants declined significantly, reaching negative effectiveness levels after seven months: -17.8 percent and -12.1 percent for Pfizer; -10.2 percent and -20.4 percent for Moderna. Shrestha et al: found a dose-dependent increased risk of COVID-19 infection, with individuals receiving more than three doses experiencing a 253 percent higher risk compared to unvaccinated individuals. Feldstein et al: revealed that vaccinated children aged 6 months to 4 years without prior infection were 159 percent more likely to get infected and 257 percent more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 compared to their unvaccinated peers.

DNA contamination

DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines, reported across multiple manufacturers, vaccine platforms, and geographic regions, far exceeds the thresholds recommended by regulatory agencies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), typically set at <10 ng per clinical dose:

Conclusion

We expect that calls for an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase until a critical mass is reached, and the products are finally removed from the market. Excess mortality, negative efficacy, and widespread DNA contamination associated with COVID-19 vaccines have been sufficiently demonstrated. The FDA’s criteria for a Class I recall have been far exceeded. No large-scale, conclusive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have demonstrated reduction in infection transmission, hospitalization, or death as primary endpoints. Thus, the COVID-19 vaccines are not proven to be effective in reducing important clinical outcomes. A position supporting COVID-19 vaccination goes against good medical practice and violates the Hippocratic Oath to above all, do no harm. Immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market is essential to prevent further loss of life and ensure the next steps for accountability are taken.

Please share this study far and wide so we can finally put an end to the catastrophic COVID-19 “vaccination” program and initiate the justice phase of the pandemic.

Reprinted with permission from Courageous Discourse.

