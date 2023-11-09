New petition demands Trudeau blocks Tucker Carlson from coming to Canada

Tucker Carlson, who now hosts a show on X that gets millions of views, will come to Calgary on January 24 to share the stage with Smith, as well as former Dragons’ Den star Brett Wilson, at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre.

(LifeSiteNews) – A recent petition has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ban Tucker Carlson from entering Canada.

The petition was launched by a Eugene Blanchard on November 7 after news broke that the former Fox News will be coming to Alberta in early 2024 to host an event where he will interview the province’s Premier Danielle Smith. It was posted on Change.org and as of press time has only 1,206 signatures.

The petition reads, “There’s still time for Prime Minister Trudeau to do the right thing and deny Tucker Carlson, a citizen of the United States, conspiracy theorist, active supporter of Vladmir Putin, promoter of racism and hate monger, supporter of the January 6 insurrection, supporter of the rigged 2020 US elections conspiracy, a visa to enter Canada.”

Carlson, who now hosts a show on X (formerly Twitter) that gets millions of views, will come to Calgary on January 24 to share the stage with Smith, as well as former Dragons’ Den star Brett Wilson, at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre.

Smith has said she will be speaking to Carlson about the “Alberta story.”

The former FOX host famously said earlier this year that Canada should be “liberated” from the “dictatorship” of the Trudeau regime.

The socialist political opposition in Alberta, the New Democratic Party (NDP) leader and former Premier Rachel Notley called on Smith to cancel the event with Carlson, who she said was “not a credible figure.”

According to her office, Premier Smith will speak at the event because she “participates in a variety of public and private events and does interviews with dozens of reporters, broadcasters and podcasters from across the political spectrum.”

“Obviously, she does not subscribe to every view of every interviewer or reporter she speaks with, whether that’s the CBC, the Toronto Star, or Tucker Carlson. The premier aims to share Alberta’s message with as many people as possible whether they’re from Alberta, Canada, or around the world,” her press secretary Sam Blackett wrote.

After taking over the leadership of the United Conservative Party in October of 2022, Smith promised to look at pardoning Christian pastors who were jailed for violating so-called COVID policies while Jason Kenney was premier and for apologizing to those who were discriminated against for not getting the COVID shots.

Smith’s political style leans towards libertarianism. She strongly opposed COVID mandates of all kinds, and after winning Alberta’s provincial election earlier this year she promised to stand up for parental rights, as well as to cut government bloat by taking away powers from unelected health officials.

Earlier this year, an extreme leftist LGBT activist group called on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to ban Fox News from Canadian airwaves after one of Carlson’s segments aired on the channel.

More information about the event, which LifeSiteNews plans to attend, can be found here.

