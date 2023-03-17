New poll shows GOP voters increasingly support position held by DeSantis, Trump to get out of Ukraine

‘The Florida governor's stance on foreign policy means that so far, most of the GOP electorate is siding with candidates who differ from the more hawkish views of GOP leaders in Congress,’ said Daniel McAdams.

(LifeSiteNews) – A new poll released Thursday verifies a significant trend among Republican voters against deeper involvement in the Ukraine war, a position that has been further confirmed and encouraged with a recent policy affirmation by anticipated presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The IPSOS-Axios poll, reveals that only 42% of Republicans “support providing weapons and financial support to Ukraine,” meaning a full 58% do not.

Having consistently called the current Ukraine policy into question, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his team solicited policy positions from “2024 Hopefuls” for the Republican presidential nomination on the topic of Ukraine, reporting on the results Monday evening.

Overall, Carlson found the responses “fascinating” as the majority of them “bore no resemblance at all to the statements you see every day from [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell and various Republican committee chairmen in the Congress.”

“Republicans in Washington tend to be committed neocons in the Hillary Clinton mold,” he said. “But Republicans running for president this cycle generally are not at all. That was a surprise, a refreshing surprise.”

While frontrunner former President Donald Trump’s position has been clear for some time — asserting that if he were president the “that horrible war would end in 24 hours or less” — the most newsworthy response came from DeSantis, who, with Trump, accounts for the vast majority of support from the GOP electorate.

DeSantis’ survey read, “While the U.S. has many vital national interests … becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them.”

Daniel McAdams from the Ron Paul Liberty Report observed Wednesday that this statement is “key because he downgrades” the conflict from a purported “war for civilization, war for democracy” to a “territorial dispute” affirming it is not a “vital national interest.”

DeSantis also said “[w]ithout question, peace should be the objective” of U.S. policy. Additionally, long-range artillery and F-16s that would “enable Ukraine to engage in offensive operations beyond its borders” should not be provided as this would entail a risk of drawing the U.S. into a “hot war” with nuclear-armed Russia, which is “unacceptable.”

Reflecting on this statement Tuesday evening, Carlson said, “Now, if you’re a normal person, if you’re not a neocon who derives deep emotional pleasure from hurting people, that seems like a totally expected answer. Why wouldn’t you want peace? [Consider] all those people being killed, including a bunch of kids.”

“But the neocons were enraged by this,” he said, providing a string of clips and quotes from mainstream media and prominent politicians like Lindsey Graham, Liz Cheney, and pundits William Kristol and David Frum.

And, according to the Fox News host, this anger was due to the fact that Trump and DeSantis account for 80% to 91% of current support from the GOP electorate according to recent polls, and the neocons are now “stuck with, let’s see, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie? Those are their potential candidates for president? That’s so great and very funny,” he said.

McAdams further emphasized this trend among voters stating that “both Trump and DeSantis are not taking this position because it irritates the electorate. They’re taking this position because they can see that this is where the GOP electorate is going.”

“The Florida governor’s stance on foreign policy means that so far, most of the GOP electorate is siding with candidates who differ from the more hawkish views of GOP leaders in Congress and other Republican presidential contenders,” McAdams said. This includes a current majority of around 87% of GOP voters who are currently “at odds with a tiny minority of neocons.”

As Col. Douglas Macgregor added in a Wednesday evening episode of Carlson’s show, “Every Republican candidate understands that [he or she] has to win the American people over. The people in Washington are worried about their donors. Republican candidates are worried about American voters.”

“Americans know something else, and I think somebody said this a few years ago: ‘It’s the economy, stupid!’” he concluded.

RELATED:

‘Monumental provocation’: How US and international policy-makers deliberately baited Putin to war

George Soros’ ‘Russia Project’ aims to capture nation states in the web of globalism

Tucker Carlson slams top Democrat for pushing war with Russia to stop ‘anti-gay, anti-trans’ beliefs

How much does the LGBT agenda have to do with the conflict in Ukraine?

Are neocons planning a ‘dirty bomb’ false flag attack in Ukraine to draw the US into war with Russia?

The best honor for our Veterans is opposing all neocon-orchestrated wars, beginning in Ukraine

Share











