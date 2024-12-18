New poll shows Pope Francis has historically low favorability among Americans

Rasmussen Reports found that only 41% of U.S. adults have a favorable impression of Pope Francis, down from 61% in 2013 when he was elected.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new study published by Rasmussen Reports indicates that favorability ratings of Pope Francis for adult Americans are at an all-time low.

The study, which was released last Thursday, was conducted via an online and phone survey of 1,346 Americans.

The report found that only 41% of American adults have a favorable impression of Pope Francis, down from 61% in 2013 when he was elected.

Thirty-one percent (31%) of respondents said they viewed him unfavorably, up from 12% in 2013.

Fifty-three percent (53%) of Democrats who were polled had a favorable opinion of Francis compared with 36% of Republicans and 34% of independents.

Thirty-five percent (35%) of Democrats also said that Francis has been “better” than other recent popes and only 13% of Republicans said he was.

Rasmussen’s findings broadly contrast with what the Pew Research Center found in April when it reported that 75% of U.S. Catholics view Pope Francis favorably.

While that figure is above average, there has been a noticeable downward trend in recent years. A 2021 Pew study found that his favorability among U.S. Catholics was 83%. In 2015, it was 90%.

