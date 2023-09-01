New poll shows young Canadians abandoning Trudeau’s Liberal Party to support Conservatives

39.21% of voters ages 18-29 plan to vote Conservative while only 15.97% of the same group plan to vote Liberal.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A new poll revealed that young Canadians from ages 18 to 29 are most likely to vote Conservative amid increasing censorship and inflation under the Trudeau government.

According to a survey by Nanos Research, 39.21% of voters ages 18-29 plan to vote Conservative over Liberal or New Democratic Party (NDP) in the upcoming election that could be called anytime between now and October 2025.

“I would be very concerned if I were the Liberals,” said Nik Nanos, the polling company’s chief data scientist and founder.

“Right now, the Conservatives are really doing well among male voters, they’re more competitive among female voters than they have been, and the Conservatives are now doing well among younger voters,” he added.

Compared with the 39.21% of young Canadians planning to vote Conservative, only 15.97% of the same group plan to vote Liberal. This is a drop from last month when polling showed 26.8% of voters ages 18-29 intended to vote for the Trudeau government.

The NDP is the second highest in the polls with 30.92% of young Canadians planning to vote in their favor.

Nanos predicted that the popularity built in 2015 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to win the election is “slowly unraveling.”

“That means that the Liberal coalition that was built in 2015, the movement led by Justin Trudeau, is slowly unraveling, and they’ve got to reverse this trend if they want to have any chance to hold on to government,” he said.

“The Liberals are getting squeezed on both sides, where young people are swinging to the progressive left because they want action, and then to the Conservatives for those young Canadians that are struggling to pay the bills and figure they’ve got nothing to lose by potentially having Pierre Poilievre as prime minister,” Nanos explained.

“This is terrific news because it means we’re that much closer to seeing the end of Trudeau’s Liberal regime, and his non-stop promotion of abortion, euthanasia, LGBT propaganda and open drugs!” Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition told LifeSiteNews.

“Just about every demographic now is realizing that Justin Trudeau has made their lives measurably worse,” he added.

“With young people, they’ve realized they can ‘t afford groceries, gas for their cars, or to go out to bars and restaurants with their friends, or on dates,” Fonseca continued. “They feel that the future Justin Trudeau has carved out for them is bleak, hopeless and much poorer than the lives their parents enjoyed, with little hope for them of obtaining financial success or a comfortable, middle-class life.”

“Trudeau has offered them the WEF vision of owning nothing by 2030 and ‘being happy,’ but these young adults have rejected the offer,” Fonseca declared.

Fonseca also revealed that he believes young Canadians are responding to Trudeau’s promotion of LGBT rights as recent months have revealed an increased number of youth standing up for traditional values.

In July, Canadians were faced with the highest interest rates in 22 years as the Trudeau government continues its massive spending.

While inflation has hit on a global scale, the Liberal government in Canada under Trudeau doled out large amounts of borrowed money to fund both its COVID and ideologically driven programs, which have increased the country’s debt to over $1 trillion.

In fact, the nation’s debt level has nearly doubled to approximately $1.2 trillion in a span of less than two years, from around $685 billion in 2019.

Critics have long characterized the Trudeau government’s spending as “reckless” and have blamed it for the current inflationary crisis.

Earlier this year, the BoC admitted that Trudeau’s federal “climate change” programs, which have been deemed “extreme” by some provincial leaders, are indeed helping to fuel inflation.

Raising fuel-related taxes has come in conjunction with the Trudeau government’s decision to join a variety of global initiatives, including the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” which involves phasing out or reducing the use of coal-fired power plants, nitrogen-rich fertilizers, and natural gas.

The carbon tax has only served to fuel inflation for everyday goods transported by truck.

Furthermore, as a result of the Trudeau government’s Online News Act, Canadians can no longer access news on Facebook or Instagram as Meta refuses to pay the fees mandated by the act.

The censorship is especially hard on young Canadians who use social media as their primary method of sharing and receiving news.

According to newly released regulations, Canadians could be blocked from sharing news on Facebook and Instagram until after the federal election.

The potential “blackout” until after the election has caused some Canadians to question if the Trudeau government is purposefully preventing them from sharing news.

Fonseca warned that he believes “Trudeau would resort to mass voter fraud in a heartbeat if he can plunge Canada into another lockdown and vaccine mandates during the next election.”

“From CSIS leaks, we already know Trudeau’s office knew full well that China was interfering in the 2019 and 2021 elections to help Liberals win,” he continued. “It’s not a stretch to imagine this same corrupt politician would plunge us into lockdown so that easy-to-rig election mechanisms could be employed.”

“The opposition — and Canadians — must not allow Trudeau to declare another Covid ’emergency,’” Fonseca warned. “If he does, it’ll be solely for the purpose of holding onto power.”

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has openly condemned the Online News Act, comparing it with George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.”

Furthermore, Poilievre has repeatedly promised Canadians that he will ax the carbon tax and restore the economy if elected prime minister.

However, despite being Conservative on some issues, Poilievre supports homosexual “marriage” and vowed never to introduce pro-life legislation.

Share











