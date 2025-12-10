New ‘pornographic’ texts by Cardinal Fernández discovered

‘Cardinal Fernández's problem also explains the contempt with which he gratuitously treated the Blessed Virgin Mary, denying her two titles used by saints and popes,' observed El Wanderer.

WARNING: The article contains disturbing material.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — More erotic filth by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, Prefect for the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) — formerly the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith — has been reported by the Argentine Catholic website El Wanderer, which described the newly unearthed material as “not only pornographic but also detestable.”

The “disgusting” erotic texts are in line with the DDF head’s previously known “theology” books, Heal Me with Your Mouth: The Art of Kissing and Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality, which use pornographic imagery.

“What would possess a Catholic priest to write about the particulars of sexual orgasm, fornication, and everything in between?” asked Catholic commentator Liz Yore in a LifeSiteNews podcast when those works first came to light. “The book is salacious, it’s titillating, it’s without any spiritual, moral, or redeeming value. It is, frankly, hardcore porn wrapped up in a thin tissue of mysticism loaded with lewd eroticism.”

Yore suggested that Fernández’s known works might be just the “tip of the iceberg.”

Turns out, she was right.

In one of the newly discovered books, Why Can’t I Finish Healing?, published in 2002, Fernández lasciviously wrote:

A body can be striking when dressed appropriately—clothes that awaken sensuality by accentuating interesting curves, according to the body’s shape. The sensuality of tanned shoulders and arms is emphasized with a t-shirt. Elegance is highlighted, concealing any extra weight with a black vest and white sleeves. A bare neck becomes more alluring with a delicate necklace; and so on. If, in a moment of dissatisfaction, when someone needs to find something to look forward to or enjoy, a body can appear impressive, wonderful, indispensable, then a body can appear as something breathtaking, marvelous, indispensable.

He then laments:

But then, with routine, and by discovering other, different bodies, one realizes that that mass of flesh was nothing extraordinary, that it has imperfections, shortcomings, and pains like all bodies, that it deteriorates and loses its allure with the passage of time.

In a second book, titled Spiritual Theology: Spiritual Depth in Action (2005), wrote:

It consists of scanning the entire body, paying full attention to one organ at a time. It is very important to note that this is not about “thinking” about that organ, imagining it, or visualizing it. It is more precisely about “feeling” it, perceiving it with your senses. It is about calmly experiencing the sensations of each organ, without judging whether those sensations are good or bad, but rather trying to allow that organ to relax and release tension. It is best to do this more or less in this order: jaw, cheekbones, throat, nose, eyes, forehead (and all the small facial muscles that you can feel), scalp, neck and nape, shoulders. Continue with the right arm, wrist, and right hand; the left arm, wrist, and left hand. Then scan the back. Continue: chest, stomach, waist, hips, pelvis, buttocks, genitals, right leg, left leg, right foot, left foot. The key is to linger slowly on one place at a time, without letting your imagination wander to another organ or another idea, until we feel that the entire body has the same tone. There is no rush.

In a third text discussed by El Wanderer, To Free Yourself from Anxiety and Impatience (2009), he once again used the imagery of orgasm to describe moments where life is “lived to the fullest”:

When we can pause, and an object or person captures our full attention for a moment, that moment is lived to the fullest. When our entire being is unified in a single direction, then we achieve a true encounter, a fusion, a perfect union, even if only for a few minutes. This doesn’t necessarily mean physical stillness, because this experience can also occur amidst the excitement of intense activity. This happens, for example, during an orgasm between two people who love each other.

“A person—a priest, bishop, and cardinal, to boot—capable of thinking, writing, and publishing such downright pornographic paragraphs has a serious problem,” wrote the El Wanderer commentator. “And it is precisely this problem, among other reasons, that explains why he was the author of Fiducia Supplicans,” which permits the “non-liturgical” blessing of irregular and same-sex “couples.”

“That cursed document has given rise not only to enormous confusion within the Church, but also to immeasurable scandal and pain among the faithful,” declared the El Wanderer author.

“Cardinal Fernández’s problem also explains the contempt with which he gratuitously treated the Blessed Virgin Mary, denying her two titles used by saints and popes,” continued the analysis piece. “Why this horror of virginity and purity, virtues eminently embodied in the Mother of God?”

Note: Passages translated from Spanish with the help of Google Translate.

