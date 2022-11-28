News

New pro-LGBT Disney movie flops big over Thanksgiving weekend, projected to lose $100 million

New Disney movie underscores that going woke may mean going broke.
Featured Image
 Shutterstock

Matt
Lamb
Matt Lamb
Comments 
1

(LifeSiteNews) — A new Disney movie with a pro-LGBT subplot has bombed at the box office, despite rolling out during the normally lucrative Thanksgiving weekend.

The Disney movie “Strange World” is a sci-fi movie that includes “a subplot where a homosexual 16-year-old boy named Ethan is ‘navigating’ a crush on another boy,” according to the Post Millennial. The character of Ethan is voiced by comedian Jaboukie Young-White.

The movie is expected to lose the company $100 million according to entertainment publication Variety.

The magazine reported:

The animated feature debuted dramatically behind expectations with $11.9 million from 4,174 North American theaters over the weekend and $18.6 million over the five-day holiday frame. Before projections were revised downward, the movie was expected to earn $30 million to $40 million between Wednesday and Sunday — and even those figures would have been unspectacular to start.

The movie comes months after Disney executives boasted about leaning into pro-LGBT content and engaged in a high-profile battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his state’s anti-grooming law.

Cultural commentators were quick to point out that the flop could be linked to the movie’s woke agenda.

Disney’s new movie, #StrangeWorld is flopping at the box office, earning less than $24 million over 5 days against its $180 million budget,” Eric July commented. “Mainstream creatives don’t care about these projects being successful so long as they spite the audience and their ideological enemies.”

“Disney has another flop on its hands, as the animated adventure Strange World proves a dud at the box office and moviegoers criticize it for what they see as forcing progressive ideology in a children’s movie,” The Daily Mail noted.

“Disney even tried to hide the fact Strange World featured teenage homosexuality,” Breitbart‘s John Nolte wrote. “It didn’t work. Disney’s predatory embrace of child grooming, drag queens, and advocating the mutilation of children on the altar of the sicko trans movement is no longer a secret. The Disney brand is forever damaged. Decent parents no longer trust Disney, nor should they.”

The Daily Wire‘s Greg Wilson pointed out that the failure of Strange World follows shortly after Disney unsuccessfully pushed another new pro-LGBT children’s movie earlier this year.

“Disney alienated many fans earlier this year when it featured a lesbian kiss in ‘Lightyear,’ the latest installment in its ‘Toy Story’ franchise,” Wilson wrote. “The company also didn’t feature conservative actor Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the film, which bombed at the box office.”

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

1 Comments

    Loading...