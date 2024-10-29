New pro-LGBT premier promises more access to abortion in New Brunswick

Premier-elect Susan Holt called abortion health care and vowed to expand its availability in the province.

(LifeSiteNews) – Pro-LGBT Premier-elect Susan Holt, only days after winning the election over the ruling Conservatives in New Brunswick, pledged to expand abortion “access” in the province.

Speaking to reporters last Thursday, Holt claimed that “Abortion is health care” and people in her province “need better access to” it.

One of Holt’s campaign promises was to amend what is known in the province as Regulation 84-20, which states that abortions cannot be covered by the province’s healthcare system unless they are done so in an approved hospital, of which there are three in the province.

Holt said that there are “places that are ready to deliver those services (abortions) and people who are ready to deliver those services.”

Under New Brunswick’s soon-to-be former Premier Blaine Higgs, as reported by LifeSiteNews in January, the province’s only private abortion facility, Clinic 554, recently closed for good.

New Brunswick law says that government funding for abortion in the province is only provided to those performed at hospitals.

For years, Higgs was not influenced by repeated attempts from the federal government to force him to fund Clinic 554.

Clinic 554 was the original site of the former Morgentaler Clinic that opened in 1994. According to Campaign Life Coalition, its closing comes on the heels of its successful 40 Days for Life campaign event last fall that saw many pro-life volunteers pray and fast in front of the clinic that it would shut down.

The now-shuttered Clinic 554 had been in operation since 2015 without the financial backing of the province. Citing financial issues, the abortion center was sold a few years ago but remained in operation. In 2019, medical director Dr. Adrian Edgar had said it would eventually be forced to close.

Holt blasted by pro-life advocate for ‘ramping up the killing of the preborn children’

Holt’s pro-abortion comments were immediately condemned by pro-life advocate Pete Baklinski as being nothing more than a call for the “murder” of the unborn.

“So, Susan Holt gets elected in New Brunswick and immediately promises to ramp up the killing of the province’s preborn children,” he wrote Baklinski, who serves as the director of communications for Campaign Life Coalition, on X last Friday.

“She is literally promising to destroy the province’s future by killing its future citizens.”

Baklinski noted how Holt’s comments are not “progress” and are nothing more than “purely evil.”

“Abortion is murder,” he said, adding, “God help the people of NB, especially babies in the womb.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews last week, much to the dismay of pro-family citizens, New Brunswick elected the staunchly pro-LGBT Holt.

In the lead-up to the election, Holt went after CLC, condemning postcards the pro-life and pro-family group distributed in mailboxes throughout the province that exposed the dangers of the LGBT agenda.

CLC has warned that should Holt win, “She will turn back the clock on parental rights, and forbid teachers from obtaining parental consent before transitioning kids at school.”

