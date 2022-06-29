New pro-life battle: exposing the dangers of chemical abortions under the Biden regime

The pro-life group Purple Sash Revolution is launching a campaign to ban chemical abortions in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C., (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-life activists have initiated a new national campaign to ban chemical abortions.

In front of the Department of Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington, D.C., members of the pro-life group Purple Sash Revolution gathered Wednesday, June 28 to demand a total countrywide proscription on chemical abortions.

“Ninety-five percent of all abortions in Scotland are chemical abortions, and that’s where we are moving to in America,” exclaimed Rev. Pat Mahoney, director of Christian Defense Coalition, one of the rally’s speakers. “And why are we here in front of the Department of Health and Human Services? Because this is the government agency that oversees chemical and medical abortions.”

Ever since taking office, the Biden-Harris regime has worked to loosen restrictions on the use of the chemical abortion drug mifepristone, the principal substance used in the manufacturing of chemical abortion pills. Some of the CDC’s most recent statistical analysis suggests that since 2017 the abortion pill accounts for 40% of abortions annually — a figure that seems likely to rise after the FDA approved in December making the abortion drug available by mail.

According to pro-life activist Teresa Marsano, who spoke at Wednesday’s event, the move toward expanded chemical abortion carries implications for both personhood and the environment that society must not ignore.

“We talk about in California toilet to tap. We recycle our water and re-inject it into our water tables,” Marsano said. “I call it womb to your water, alright — sewer to sink. These babies are in your water. This is your sign America!”

She added, “The next time you see a purple pipe, proudly irrigating with reclaimed water, know that there are babies in there!”

Attendee and speaker A.J. Hurley of Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust forcefully echoed Marsano’s sentiments and claims.

“I remember when being a leftist used to be punk rock and anti-authoritarian,” Hurley said. “Not anymore. Now being a leftist and a progressive means that you have embraced big pharma’s exploitation of the minority communities of this land.”

He continued, “And now you are so anti-environment that you want to take the products of our future generations, our life’s blood, and shove them, flush them down … into the sewers and into streets [our] children play on.”

Despite the abortion pill’s documented dangers, it is sometimes possible to reverse the chemical abortion process if the regimen is interrupted.

“The good news is this,” Hurley said. “We can get involved and we can reverse this horrible practice, even after you take this medication. If you are at risk and you regret your abortion and you need help, go to abortionpillreversal.com.”

“Let’s fight for equality and justice for every woman and every child,” he concluded.

